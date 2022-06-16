https://sputniknews.com/20220616/russia-and-egypt-to-switch-to-national-currencies-in-mutual-settlements-industry-minister-says-1096379573.html

Russia and Egypt to Switch to National Currencies in Mutual Settlements, Industry Minister Says

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Moscow and Cairo will switch to mutual settlements in rubles and Egyptian pounds, Russian Trade Minister Denis Manturov said on... 16.06.2022, Sputnik International

The minister noted that Russia and Egypt have agreed on the modernisation of a duty-free zone provision deal in Port Said, which will give an even greater impetus to the economies of the two countries.In 2018, Russia and Egypt agreed to establish a Russian Industrial Zone in East Port Said. At the moment, the construction of production facilities in the zone is underway.The 25th SPIEF was declared open on Wednesday and will run through Saturday. The forum is a leading global platform for members of the business community to discuss key economic issues facing Russia, emerging markets, and the world as a whole. Sputnik is the official media partner of the event.

