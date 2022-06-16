International
BREAKING NEWS: Fever-Carrying Mosquitoes Studied in Ukrainian Labs Could Have Been Used by US in Cuba, Russian MoD Says
russia
egypt
spief 2022
spief
egypt
russia, egypt, spief 2022, spief

13:59 GMT 16.06.2022
Egypt's national flag on a building in Cairo
