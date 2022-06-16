https://sputniknews.com/20220616/russia-and-egypt-to-switch-to-national-currencies-in-mutual-settlements-industry-minister-says-1096379573.html
Russia and Egypt to Switch to National Currencies in Mutual Settlements, Industry Minister Says
Russia and Egypt to Switch to National Currencies in Mutual Settlements, Industry Minister Says
2022-06-16
The minister noted that Russia and Egypt have agreed on the modernisation of a duty-free zone provision deal in Port Said, which will give an even greater impetus to the economies of the two countries.In 2018, Russia and Egypt agreed to establish a Russian Industrial Zone in East Port Said. At the moment, the construction of production facilities in the zone is underway.The 25th SPIEF was declared open on Wednesday and will run through Saturday. The forum is a leading global platform for members of the business community to discuss key economic issues facing Russia, emerging markets, and the world as a whole. Sputnik is the official media partner of the event.
Russia and Egypt to Switch to National Currencies in Mutual Settlements, Industry Minister Says
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Moscow and Cairo will switch to mutual settlements in rubles and Egyptian pounds, Russian Trade Minister Denis Manturov said on Thursday.
"It is necessary to make active use of the ruble-pound pair for mutual settlements. The volume of trade between Russia and Egypt makes it possible. We believe that our Egyptian colleagues are in close cooperation with Russia at the level of central banks, ministries and businesses. I am sure that, just like with other friendly countries with which we have mutual trade and use our own currencies [China, India, the United Arab Emirates], we will also use this format of interaction with Egypt", Manturov said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
The minister noted that Russia and Egypt have agreed on the modernisation of a duty-free zone provision deal in Port Said, which will give an even greater impetus to the economies of the two countries.
In 2018, Russia and Egypt agreed to establish a Russian Industrial Zone in East Port Said. At the moment, the construction of production facilities in the zone is underway.
The 25th SPIEF was declared open on Wednesday and will run through Saturday. The forum is a leading global platform for members of the business community to discuss key economic issues facing Russia, emerging markets, and the world as a whole. Sputnik is the official media partner of the event.