REC, Russian Federal Technical Regulator To Develop 'Made in Russia' Brand

REC, Russian Federal Technical Regulator To Develop 'Made in Russia' Brand

The Russian Export Center (part of VEB.RF) and the Federal Agency on Technical Regulating and Metrology (Rosstandart) have agreed to cooperate on the 'Made in Russia' brand. 16.06.2022

russia

russian export center jsc (rec)

made in russia

The REC and Rosstandart will particularly seek to simplify certification procedures, especially within the framework of the ‘Made in Russia’ voluntary certification system.According to the REC chief, "this is why we must develop cooperation with relevant competent organizations, such as Rosstandart and RusAccreditation [the Federal Accreditation Service of Russia], that will help us develop the right ways to improve the technical part of the 'Made in Russia' program and ensure a systematic exchange of necessary data".Cooperation between the Russian Export Center and the Federal Agency for Technical Regulation and Metrology will be aimed at creating favorable conditions for the development of exports, as well as increasing the competitiveness and recognition of Russian products in foreign markets.

2022

News

