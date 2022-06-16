https://sputniknews.com/20220616/rec-russian-federal-technical-regulator-to-develop-made-in-russia-brand-1096595049.html
REC, Russian Federal Technical Regulator To Develop 'Made in Russia' Brand
REC, Russian Federal Technical Regulator To Develop 'Made in Russia' Brand
The Russian Export Center (part of VEB.RF) and the Federal Agency on Technical Regulating and Metrology (Rosstandart) have agreed to cooperate on the ‘Made in... 16.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-16T17:22+0000
2022-06-16T17:22+0000
2022-06-23T12:22+0000
russia
russian export center jsc (rec)
made in russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103137/61/1031376168_0:19:1000:582_1920x0_80_0_0_8db2696163c535b31ba69306c2d91994.jpg
The REC and Rosstandart will particularly seek to simplify certification procedures, especially within the framework of the ‘Made in Russia’ voluntary certification system.According to the REC chief, "this is why we must develop cooperation with relevant competent organizations, such as Rosstandart and RusAccreditation [the Federal Accreditation Service of Russia], that will help us develop the right ways to improve the technical part of the 'Made in Russia' program and ensure a systematic exchange of necessary data".Cooperation between the Russian Export Center and the Federal Agency for Technical Regulation and Metrology will be aimed at creating favorable conditions for the development of exports, as well as increasing the competitiveness and recognition of Russian products in foreign markets.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103137/61/1031376168_100:0:900:600_1920x0_80_0_0_99029ada25542f17067ed887ca1aad0c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, russian export center jsc (rec), made in russia
REC, Russian Federal Technical Regulator To Develop 'Made in Russia' Brand
17:22 GMT 16.06.2022 (Updated: 12:22 GMT 23.06.2022)
The Russian Export Center (part of VEB.RF) and the Federal Agency on Technical Regulating and Metrology (Rosstandart) have agreed to cooperate on the ‘Made in Russia’ program. REC chief Veronika Nikishina and Rosstandart head Anton Shalaev signed the agreement on 16 June at the SPIEF-2022.
The REC and Rosstandart will particularly seek to simplify certification procedures, especially within the framework of the ‘Made in Russia’ voluntary certification system.
"Certification issues are extremely important to us now. We are re-launching the ‘Made in Russia’ program, and striving to scale it up, uniting all Russian high-quality, reliable product manufacturers under one brand. The condition for participation in this program is to have mandatory and voluntary certification of products, which confirm that the products are not only of high quality and safe, but also have a number of advantageous characteristics, for example, in terms of organicity or energy effectiveness", said Nikishina.
According to the REC chief, "this is why we must develop cooperation with relevant competent organizations, such as Rosstandart and RusAccreditation [the Federal Accreditation Service of Russia], that will help us develop the right ways to improve the technical part of the 'Made in Russia' program and ensure a systematic exchange of necessary data".
"The Rosstandart and the Russian Export Center have a long and fruitful cooperation. We are glad to take part in such an ambitious project as 'Made in Russian', and we are sure that the new vector of our cooperation will bring real benefits to Russian producers", noted Shalaev.
Cooperation between the Russian Export Center and the Federal Agency for Technical Regulation and Metrology will be aimed at creating favorable conditions for the development of exports, as well as increasing the competitiveness and recognition of Russian products in foreign markets.