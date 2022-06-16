https://sputniknews.com/20220616/progressive-us-lawmakers-urge-biden-to-drop-anti-cuba-sanctions-blocking-covid-vaccine-exports-1096389242.html

Progressive US Lawmakers Urge Biden to Drop Anti-Cuba Sanctions Blocking Covid Vaccine Exports

One of the Trump administration’s final acts was to add Cuba to the list of state sponsors of terrorism, a retaliatory move for Havana’s sheltering of... 16.06.2022, Sputnik International

A group of 26 US lawmakers on Thursday delivered a letter to US President Joe Biden asking him to revise his administration’s sanctions policy toward Cuba so as to allow the flow of medical supplies, including vaccines, to and from the island. The socialist state has produced five COVID-19 vaccines and a lung cancer vaccine, among other miracle drugs, and its doctor corps brings essential medical care to other Third World nations.“As an initial step, we ask that you review US policy towards Cuba in order to facilitate greater global vaccine equity, with a particular focus on ensuring that US sanctions do not impede current or future efforts by Cuba to share COVID-19 vaccines and related technology and medical support with low-income countries around the world,” the letter continues.Cuba has been under US sanctions since a socialist revolution overthrew the US-backed dictator Fulgencio Batista in 1959. The sanctions - referred to as a “blockade” in Cuba - have strangled Cuba’s economy and deprived it of essential trade with its former largest trading partner, the US. While Cuba became an important friend to the Eastern Bloc socialist states and enjoyed a preferential trade relationship with the Soviet Union, the dissolution of the USSR in 1991 created new hardship, which the Cubans call the Special Period.US President Joe Biden has largely continued Trump’s policies, expanding sanctions even further after US-backed protests erupted across the island in July 2021, building on popular anger over electrical shortages and the COVID-19 outbreak to try and make them into anti-government demonstrations.According to the congress members, Cuba’s vaccine infrastructure could help provide cheap, effective vaccines across the Third World, meeting a critical goal of the Biden administration and helping to end the COVID-19 pandemic.Pressley and other progressive US lawmakers similarly pressed Biden in February 2021, just weeks after he took office, to revise US sanctions on Venezuela in order to help that country better fight the COVID-19 outbreak.“It is both a moral and public health imperative that our efforts to combat COVID-19 are global in scope because the pandemic’s economic consequences require international cooperation,” the lawmakers wrote at the time. “The pandemic does not adhere to borders, nor does it account for complex geopolitical realities - until the virus is eradicated everywhere, it is not eradicated anywhere.”

