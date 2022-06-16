LIVE UPDATES: Russia and US Will Have to Discuss Arms Control, But Not for Now, Kremlin Says

Russia launched the military operation in Ukraine in February, as Kiev's troops intensified their attacks on Donbass. President Vladimir Putin stressed that the eight-year-long war, waged by Ukrainian forces against Donetsk and Lugansk amounts to genocide.
Russian and Donbass forces have continued to advance amid the special operation, while the Ukrainian military has backed down. A large number of Ukrainian troops are now stranded at the Azot plant in Severodonetsk in the Lugansk People's Republic. Russian authorities have noted that an attempt to install a humanitarian corridor to evacuate civilians from the facility has been sabotaged by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
Kremlin: US Has Ignored Russia's Concerns Regarding Ukraine, Despite Hopes After Geneva Summit
06:08 GMT 16.06.2022
Ukrainian Military Shell DPR 77 Times Over Past Day, Killing at Least One Man, Authorities Say
06:00 GMT 16.06.2022
Paris Confirms Macron, Scholz and Draghi are Travelling to Kiev by Train
05:53 GMT 16.06.2022
Russia and US Will Have to Discuss Arms Control, But Not for Now, Kremlin Says
Russia and the United States will have to discuss arms control, disarmament and nonproliferation issues, but not now, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Sputnik.
"There is an understanding that there are areas that one way or another will still have to be discussed. These are the areas of arms control, and disarmament areas, the topic of non-proliferation. This is something that our two countries will have to discuss one way or another, but, obviously, not now," Peskov said.
05:46 GMT 16.06.2022
Kremlin on Biden's Behaviour: Russia Will Never Stoop to Insulting Foreign Leaders, It's Up to US Citizens to Judge Him
05:08 GMT 16.06.2022
German, French and Italian Leaders Have Reportedly Arrived in Ukraine
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are currently in Ukraine, the RaiNews24 broadcaster reported on Thursday.
On Saturday, Germany's Bild am Sonntag newspaper reported about the upcoming visit of the three European leaders to Ukraine.
No further details are provided due to security concerns.