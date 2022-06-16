https://sputniknews.com/20220616/january-6-committee-discusses-trump-effort-to-pressure-pence-to-change-election-results-1096388632.html

January 6 Committee Discusses Trump Effort to Pressure Pence to Change Election Results

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol breach in their third public hearing on Thursday heard testimony related... 16.06.2022, Sputnik International

The committee heard from former Pence legal counsel Greg Jacob and informal Pence advisor and retired federal judge Michael Luttig. The two men were questioned by lawmakers about their knowledge of Pence’s thoughts and Trump’s communications with Pence in the time surrounding the certification of election results on January 6.Trump’s purported plan to overturn the 2020 presidential election required Pence to refuse certification of election results in favor of Joe Biden during the joint session of Congress at the Capitol on January 6, which Pence oversaw as President of the Senate.Pence first began discussing with advisors his possible role in such a plan in December 2020, Jacob said. The team ultimately concluded that Pence did not have the constitutional authority to stop certification of results in favor of Joe Biden from states where results were challenged, according to Jacob.If Pence had declared Trump the winner on January 6 instead of Biden during the joint session, then the United States would have been plunged into a situation "tantamount to a revolution within a constitutional crisis," Luttig said.The committee also viewed video of January 6 demonstrators making threatening comments toward Pence, which the lawmakers linked to a tweet from Trump saying that Pence did not have the "courage" to intervene in the election certification. Pence that day was taken to a secure room during the breach of the Capitol and never left the building, according to Jacob.The committee’s third public hearing comes in a seven-part series by the committee meant to showcase testimony and interviews with officials linked to the events of January 6 in an effort to lay out an alleged plot by Trump to overturn the 2020 election results.Trump and numerous other critics have argued that the work of the US House Select Committee is a show trial intended to score political points before upcoming elections. Critics have also said the probe is biased because US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi refused to admit Republican lawmakers on the panel who may question and challenge its work.

