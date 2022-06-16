https://sputniknews.com/20220616/italian-russian-chamber-of-commerce-criticises-politicization-of-business-with-russia-1096380845.html

Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce Criticises Politicization of Business With Russia

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Italian entrepreneurs spoke out against the current political situation hindering doing business with Russia, Vincenzo Trani, the... 16.06.2022, Sputnik International

russia

italy

spief 2022

"I am a businessman and I represent a lot of Italian companies and we do not want to get involved in politics. We choose our political leader, but we ourselves do not want to mix business and politics," Trani said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).Political responsibility has no place in business, Trani noted, adding that the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce, which includes both Russian and Italian companies, "could become a bridge between the sides."The 25th SPIEF was declared open on Wednesday and will run through Saturday. Sputnik is an official media partner of the event.

2022

russia, italy, spief 2022