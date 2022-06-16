https://sputniknews.com/20220616/italian-russian-chamber-of-commerce-criticises-politicization-of-business-with-russia-1096380845.html
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Italian entrepreneurs spoke out against the current political situation hindering doing business with Russia, Vincenzo Trani, the president of the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce, said on Thursday.
"I am a businessman and I represent a lot of Italian companies and we do not want to get involved in politics. We choose our political leader, but we ourselves do not want to mix business and politics," Trani said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
Political responsibility has no place in business, Trani noted, adding that the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce, which includes both Russian and Italian companies, "could become a bridge between the sides."
The 25th SPIEF was declared open on Wednesday and will run through Saturday. Sputnik is an official media partner of the event.