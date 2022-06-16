https://sputniknews.com/20220616/gas-futures-in-europe-top-1500-per-thousand-cubic-meters-first-time-since-early-april-1096373152.html

Gas Futures in Europe Top $1,500 Per Thousand Cubic Meters First Time Since Early April

Gas Futures in Europe Top $1,500 Per Thousand Cubic Meters First Time Since Early April

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gas futures in Europe are rallying more than 16% on Thursday, exceeding $1,500 per thousand cubic meters for the first time since the... 16.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-16T11:33+0000

2022-06-16T11:33+0000

2022-06-16T11:33+0000

gas

gas prices

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/1e/1095872036_0:11:2500:1417_1920x0_80_0_0_a06e81a99631b3213618681d71fe4273.jpg

July futures on the index of the largest European hub TTF hit intraday high at $1,519 per thousand cubic meters.The spike in prices comes after Russian company Gazprom announced a reduction in gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline, citing technical issues.In general, gas prices have been on the rise since the introduction of anti-Russian sanctions by the US, Europe and their allies. In response, Moscow demanded that other nations should pay for Russian gas in roubles, cutting supplies to Poland and Bulgaria after they refused to do so.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

gas, gas prices