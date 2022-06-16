https://sputniknews.com/20220616/fed-sets-largest-rate-hike-in-decades-looming-uschina-conflict-in-taiwan-1096354553.html

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is warning of a Ukraine-like crisis in Taiwan as US neocons continue to meddle in China's internal affairs and push...

Fed Sets Largest Rate Hike in Decades; Looming US/China Conflict in Taiwan

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is warning of a Ukraine-like crisis in Taiwan as US neocons continue to meddle in China's internal affairs and push anti-China rhetoric.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the NATO crisis. Ukrainian leaders are telling the US empire that it will require 5 billion dollars per month to continue operating. Also, the US is meeting with 50 nations in negotiations for more weapons to fuel the NATO proxy conflict.Dr. Gerald Horne, professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, and historian, joins us to discuss China. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is warning of a Ukraine-like crisis in Taiwan as US neocons continue to meddle in China's internal affairs and push anti-China rhetoric. Also, China's vow to defend its interests in Taiwan is a declaration of self-determination rather than a provocation.Dr. Jack Rasmus, Professor in Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economy. The Fed has set the largest interest rate hike in decades in a move that it claims will address inflation. Also, polls show that the majority of voters oppose the massive Pentagon budget.Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss the Global South. Protesters rallied in Chicago to protest the kidnapping of Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab. Also, we discuss President Maduro's trip abroad and the upcoming election in Colombia.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss domestic politics. Democrats and Republicans are united in their quest for worldwide war and conquest. Some establishment Democrats are arguing for arch neocon Liz Cheney as the 2024 presidential candidate due to her opposition to President Trump.Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Israel is trying to get the US to build up its Middle East assets for a war against Iran. Also, Greece has released a seized Iranian tanker and President Biden is traveling to the Middle East.Regis Tremblay, an American citizen living in Crimea, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Ukraine continues committing war crimes by killing prisoners of war and shelling civilians. The Ukrainian government is banning opposition parties and Russian energy sales and profits are skyrocketing.Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss the media. The Western media is changing its tune as the Ukrainian military gets routed in the Donbass region but continues to print falsehoods in service to the neocon ideology.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

