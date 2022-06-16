https://sputniknews.com/20220616/europe-switched-to-paying-gazprom-in-rubles-90-95-of-previous-volumes-deputy-pm-says-1096377471.html

Europe Switched to Paying Gazprom in Rubles, 90-95% of Previous Volumes, Deputy PM Says

Europe Switched to Paying Gazprom in Rubles, 90-95% of Previous Volumes, Deputy PM Says

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Most of Gazprom's European clients have switched to paying for gas in rubles, which is about 90-95% of the supplied volumes, Russian... 16.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-16T13:11+0000

2022-06-16T13:11+0000

2022-06-16T13:11+0000

russia

alexander novak

gazprom

gas

europe

spief

spief 2022

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104212/80/1042128035_0:17:3001:1705_1920x0_80_0_0_87dd837c94bec3d148b30b0ec6cd3583.jpg

In March, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government and Gazprom to switch to ruble payments for gas deliveries to the countries that imposed sanctions on Russia over the special military operation in Ukraine.Gazprom has already stopped gas deliveries to the importers in Bulgaria, Poland, Finland and the Netherlands, since these countries had rejected the new payment scheme.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, alexander novak, gazprom, gas, europe, spief, spief 2022