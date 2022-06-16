https://sputniknews.com/20220616/downing-street-publishes-resignation-letter-from-boris-johnsons-ethics-adviser-lord-geidt-1096379007.html
Boris Johnson's advisor on standards in public office has resigned over the Prime Minister's failure to respond to criticisms in the 'Partygate' inquiry report.Downing Street published Lord Christopher Geidt's resignation letter, dated Wednesday, on Thursday afternoon.Geidt wrote of his "frustration" that Johnson had yet to address the criticisms in senior civil servant Sue Gray's report into workplace drinking at Downing Street during the COVID-19 lockdowns. Gray criticised a "failure of leadership" at Number 10 that fostered the behaviour.The adviser said he had been questioned about Johnson's conduct while presenting his annual report to the Parliamentary Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee on Tuesday. The preface to the report referred to Johnson's tight-lipped stance.Johnson had since written to Geidt to explain that he did not believe the £50 fine he personally received for attending a surprise birthday party in the Cabinet Room in June 2020.
Downing Street Publishes Resignation Letter From Boris Johnson's Ethics Adviser Lord Geidt
13:51 GMT 16.06.2022 (Updated: 14:06 GMT 16.06.2022)
Being updated
Boris Johnson's advisor on standards in public office has resigned over the Prime Minister's failure to respond to criticisms in the 'Partygate' inquiry report.
Downing Street published
Lord Christopher Geidt's resignation letter, dated Wednesday, on Thursday afternoon.
Geidt wrote of his "frustration" that Johnson had yet to address the criticisms in senior civil servant Sue Gray's report into workplace drinking at Downing Street during the COVID-19 lockdowns. Gray criticised a "failure of leadership" at Number 10 that fostered the behaviour.
The adviser said he had been questioned about Johnson's conduct while presenting his annual report to the Parliamentary Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee on Tuesday. The preface to the report referred to Johnson's tight-lipped stance.
Johnson had since written to Geidt to explain that he did not believe the £50 fine he personally received for attending a surprise birthday party in the Cabinet Room in June 2020.