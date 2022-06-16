https://sputniknews.com/20220616/danger-zone-donald-trump-shares-viral-top-gun-meme-featuring-him-as-maverick---1096360176.html

Danger Zone: Donald Trump Shares Viral Top Gun Meme Featuring Him as Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick is a sequel to the iconic 1986 action flick, which topped box offices this month, gaining more than $401.8 million in North American ticket... 16.06.2022, Sputnik International

It looks like Tom Cruise's blockbuster has one more fan - and it's no other than Donald Trump. The 45th US president published a meme featuring the original movie poster, where his face is photoshopped over Cruise's, while the place of Kelly McGillis is taken by Melania.In his usual manner, Trump commented the photo with a short "So cute!"Trump fans and critics took to Twitter to comment on and alter the image, with some publishing their own versions of the poster.

