Chinese Companies Willing to Replace Western Goods in Russia - Russian Trade Delegation
Chinese Companies Willing to Replace Western Goods in Russia - Russian Trade Delegation
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (Sputnik) - The Russian trade delegation in China has received many proposals from Chinese companies willing to replace Western products
"The trade representative office receives a lot of proposals from Chinese companies that offer not only products, but also technologies to replace Western goods [in Russia]," Dakhnovsky said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).Many items manufactured in China are exported to different countries and are highly technological, able to substitute Western products in a range of areas, but "it is not easy" to find the necessary positions, he added.The 25th SPIEF was declared open on Wednesday and will run through Saturday. The forum is a leading global platform for members of the business community to discuss key economic issues facing Russia, emerging markets, and the world as a whole.Sputnik is the media partner of the forum.
Chinese Companies Willing to Replace Western Goods in Russia - Russian Trade Delegation

18:26 GMT 16.06.2022 (Updated: 18:27 GMT 16.06.2022)
© AP Photo / Mark SchiefelbeinClerks stand at a display of goods at a "Belt and Road Products New Year's Marketplace" at a shopping mall in Beijing, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.
Clerks stand at a display of goods at a Belt and Road Products New Year's Marketplace at a shopping mall in Beijing, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.06.2022
© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
