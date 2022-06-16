https://sputniknews.com/20220616/chinese-companies-willing-to-replace-western-goods-in-russia---russian-trade-delegation-1096384863.html
Chinese Companies Willing to Replace Western Goods in Russia - Russian Trade Delegation
Chinese Companies Willing to Replace Western Goods in Russia - Russian Trade Delegation
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (Sputnik) - The Russian trade delegation in China has received many proposals from Chinese companies willing to replace Western products... 16.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-16T18:26+0000
2022-06-16T18:26+0000
2022-06-16T18:27+0000
spief 2022
china
russia
goods
west
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/04/1094465403_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b9e749f4de06ec31f4d1d1108644e772.jpg
"The trade representative office receives a lot of proposals from Chinese companies that offer not only products, but also technologies to replace Western goods [in Russia]," Dakhnovsky said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).Many items manufactured in China are exported to different countries and are highly technological, able to substitute Western products in a range of areas, but "it is not easy" to find the necessary positions, he added.The 25th SPIEF was declared open on Wednesday and will run through Saturday. The forum is a leading global platform for members of the business community to discuss key economic issues facing Russia, emerging markets, and the world as a whole.Sputnik is the media partner of the forum.
china
west
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/04/1094465403_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_eccc241db2a9b91f942f1e50e56cb1d1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
spief 2022, china, russia, goods, west
Chinese Companies Willing to Replace Western Goods in Russia - Russian Trade Delegation
18:26 GMT 16.06.2022 (Updated: 18:27 GMT 16.06.2022)
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (Sputnik) - The Russian trade delegation in China has received many proposals from Chinese companies willing to replace Western products on the Russian market, Alexey Dakhnovsky, Russia's trade representative in China, said on Thursday.
"The trade representative office receives a lot of proposals from Chinese companies that offer not only products, but also technologies to replace Western goods [in Russia]," Dakhnovsky said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
Many items manufactured in China are exported to different countries and are highly technological, able to substitute Western products in a range of areas, but "it is not easy" to find the necessary positions, he added.
The 25th SPIEF was declared open on Wednesday and will run through Saturday. The forum is a leading global platform for members of the business community to discuss key economic issues facing Russia, emerging markets, and the world as a whole.
Sputnik is the media partner of the forum.