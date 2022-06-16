https://sputniknews.com/20220616/biden-tells-president-zelensky-the-us-will-send-an-additional-billion-dollars-in-security-aid-1096355038.html

Biden Tells President Zelensky the US Will Send an Additional Billion Dollars in Security Aid

Biden Tells President Zelensky the US Will Send an Additional Billion Dollars in Security Aid

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Dr. Fauci testing positive for COVID-19, and President Macron... 16.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-16T10:55+0000

2022-06-16T10:55+0000

2022-06-16T10:55+0000

radio sputnik

the backstory

scotus

nordstream 2

germany

mexico

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0f/1096354892_29:0:1273:700_1920x0_80_0_0_9e5bcaedb9f1d830ece5dcef6470d937.png

Biden Tells President Zelensky the US Will Send an Additional Billion Dollars in Security Aid On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Dr. Fauci testing positive for COVID19, and President Macron calling on Ukraine to restart negotiations with Russia.

Todd Bensman- Senior National Security Fellow and Author | Illegal Immigration Matters, All of the Aspects that Illegal Immigration Affects, and Governor Greg AbbottDaniel Lazare - Independent Journalist, Author, and Writer | Ukraine Has Lost, Democrats Lose on Identity Politics, and Suffering in Third World CountriesIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Todd Bensman about the Biden administration bussing migrants across the country, stress on the education system, and Republicans' win in Texas. Todd discussed the recent gains made by Republicans in Texas and Democrats put on notice by Hispanic voters. Todd spoke about the pressure Governor Greg Abbott has placed on Mexican Governors and the open border policies of the Biden administration.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Daniel Lazare about the illusion of choice, the Western narrative about President Putin, and the millionaires in Congress. Daniel explained the massive military losses for Ukraine and the cancellation of Nord Stream 2. Daniel talked about the mass shootings in America and the illusion of choice in the US Presidential elections.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

germany

mexico

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

radio sputnik, the backstory, scotus, nordstream 2, germany, mexico, аудио, radio