https://sputniknews.com/20220616/biden-sends-even-more-money-to-ukraine-while-silent-covid-surge-rages--1096355936.html

Biden Sends Even More Money to Ukraine While Silent COVID Surge Rages

Biden Sends Even More Money to Ukraine While Silent COVID Surge Rages

California's Plan To Produce Generic Insulin, Corporate Lobbying At WHO, Media Misleads On Venezuela Sanctions 16.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-16T10:54+0000

2022-06-16T10:54+0000

2022-06-16T10:54+0000

us

by any means necessary

world health organization (who)

venezuela

ukraine

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/10/1096355789_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_58de081555eccc6c7e91351b006727fe.png

Biden Sends Even More Money To Ukraine While Silent COVID Surge Rages California's Plan To Produce Generic Insulin, Corporate Lobbying At WHO, Media Misleads On Venezuela Sanctions

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Margaret Flowers, Co-Founder of Popular Resistance Director of the Health Over Profit for Everyone Campaign to discuss California’s recently announced plan to produce its own generic brand of insulin and some of the limitations with the plan including the state’s partnership with a private corporation, the obscene cost of insulin that motivated this plan and why the pharmaceutical industry’s grip on the insulin market might throw a wrench into this effort to bring prices down, and the spotlight this effort shines on the inaccessibility of quality healthcare and medical necessary drugs due to the profit motive of the US healthcare system.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ana Vracar, a journalist with the People’s Health Dispatch to discuss increasing corporate lobbying efforts at the World Health Organization and its influence on the positions of US delegates on key issues and the relationship between corporations and the UN, how this corporate lobbying effort relates to the ongoing severe shortage of baby formula in the US, the shortcomings of the safeguards that the WHO has against corporate influence and conflict of interest, and the failure of the WTO to address the grotesque profiteering of the pharmaceutical industry during the COVID-19 pandemic.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ricardo Vaz, political analyst & editor at Venezuelanalysis.com to discuss the corporate media’s coverage of the Biden administration’s recent so-called “easing” of sanctions on Venezuela and its misrepresentations on the effects of sanctions on Venezuelans, why corporations not based in the US need permission from the US to talk with the Venezuelan government about oil producing operations and why the US corporate media ignored that question, and the collective punishment that the US is waging on Venezuela in order to overthrow the government.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kim Bown, veteran broadcaster and host of Burn It Down with Kim Brown on YouTube to discuss the Biden administration’s complete surrender to the COVID-19 pandemic despite the serious effects that the disease and long COVID has on the body, the Biden administration sending another billion dollars to Ukraine and how it connects to the culture of death that the US practices every day by denying the essentials of life to poor and working people, and the truth behind the fallacy of the “seat at the table.”We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

venezuela

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

us, by any means necessary, world health organization (who), venezuela, ukraine, аудио, radio