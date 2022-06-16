International
Abbott Halting Baby-Formula Production at Plant in Michigan After Floods
Abbott Halting Baby-Formula Production at Plant in Michigan After Floods

12:45 GMT 16.06.2022
Pasteurized donor human milk sits in a refrigerator at the University of California Health Milk Bank, Friday, May 13, 2022, in San Diego. The U.S. baby formula shortage has sparked a surge of interest among moms who want to donate breast milk to help bridge the supply gap as well as those seeking to keep their babies fed.
Pasteurized donor human milk sits in a refrigerator at the University of California Health Milk Bank, Friday, May 13, 2022, in San Diego. The U.S. baby formula shortage has sparked a surge of interest among moms who want to donate breast milk to help bridge the supply gap as well as those seeking to keep their babies fed. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.06.2022
© AP Photo / Gregory Bull
