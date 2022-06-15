https://sputniknews.com/20220615/zinedine-zidane-willing-to-be-psgs-manager-but-wants-control-over-clubs-recruitment-1096338461.html

Zinedine Zidane Willing to Be PSG's Manager but Wants 'Control' Over Club's Recruitment

The French legend and former Real Madrid manager, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest players and coaches of all time, is rumoured to be poised to... 15.06.2022, Sputnik International

Zinedine Zidane's appointment as PSG manager is a matter of when and not if, Spanish media outlet El Chiringuito has reported.Reportedly, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and its Qatari owners have tasked the new sporting director Luis Campos to bring the legendary Frenchman to Paris.Among the first of Zidane's requests for PSG is to secure the services of outgoing Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele for PSG's 2022-23 campaign.While Pogba is currently on the brink of signing for Juventus, Dembele's contract talks with the Blaugrana have come to a standstill in recent days.Meanwhile, PSG's current manager Mauricio Pochettino was on the verge of parting ways after a mutual agreement was reached between him and the club last week, Goal.com said.On Tuesday, French outlets L'Equipe and Le Parisien declared that the talks between the lawyers of the two sides were progressing well and Pochettino's departure from PSG was set to be confirmed soon.Pochettino was named PSG boss in January 2021 and guided them to Ligue 1 glory in the just-concluded season. But the Argentine manager failed to power them to their maiden Champions League title.

