Boris Johnson Hold Q&A Session in Parliament Amid Northern Ireland Protocol Amendment Controversy
Venezuela's Vice President, Top Diplomat Plan to Meet Lavrov on SPIEF Sidelines - Moscow
Venezuela's Vice President, Top Diplomat Plan to Meet Lavrov on SPIEF Sidelines - Moscow
15.06.2022
The 25th SPIEF will be held in the Russian northern capital St. Petersburg from 15-18 June.The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum has been held since 1997, and since 2006 it has been held under the patronage and with the participation of the President of the Russian Federation. The forum will include business dialogues between Russia, Africa, China, Egypt, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Latin America and the Middle East.
Venezuela's Vice President, Top Diplomat Plan to Meet Lavrov on SPIEF Sidelines - Moscow

10:40 GMT 15.06.2022
