Venezuela's Vice President, Top Diplomat Plan to Meet Lavrov on SPIEF Sidelines - Moscow

The 25th SPIEF will be held in the Russian northern capital St. Petersburg from 15-18 June.The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum has been held since 1997, and since 2006 it has been held under the patronage and with the participation of the President of the Russian Federation. The forum will include business dialogues between Russia, Africa, China, Egypt, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Latin America and the Middle East.
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez and Foreign Minister Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa will soon arrive in Russia and plan to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Moscow said.
"There will be a meeting between Delcy Rodriguez and the minister [Lavrov], in which, as we understand, he [Venezuela's foreign minister] will also participate", Aleksander Shchetinin, the head of the Russian foreign ministry's Latin America department, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the SPIEF.
The 25th SPIEF will be held in the Russian northern capital St. Petersburg from 15-18 June.
The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum has been held since 1997, and since 2006 it has been held under the patronage and with the participation of the President of the Russian Federation. The forum will include business dialogues between Russia, Africa, China, Egypt, India
, Iran, Kazakhstan, Latin America and the Middle East.