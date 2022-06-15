https://sputniknews.com/20220615/ukraine-military-attacks-dpr-civilians-us-gas-prices-surge-us-regime-change-attempt-in-eritrea-1096319290.html

Ukraine Military Attacks DPR Civilians; US Gas Prices Surge; US Regime Change Attempt in Eritrea

Ukraine Military Attacks DPR Civilians; US Gas Prices Surge; US Regime Change Attempt in Eritrea

The Ukrainian military has launched massive attacks on civilian areas in Donetsk resulting in five dead and 39 wounded. 15.06.2022, Sputnik International

Ukraine Military Attacks DPR Civilians; US Gas Prices Surge; US Regime Change attempt in Eritrea The Ukrainian military has launched massive attacks on civilian areas in Donetsk resulting in five dead and 39 wounded.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. The Ukrainian military has launched massive attacks on civilian areas in Donetsk resulting in five dead and 39 wounded. Also, Turkey refuses to back down on its opposition to Finland and Sweden joining NATO and the president of Mexico has slammed the US policy of arming Ukraine.Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, veteran, and author of many books including "The Dynamics of Russia's Geopolitics: Remaking the Global Order," international security analyst, and host of the "Geopolitics in Conflict" Show on YT, joins us to discuss US arms for Ukraine. The Pentagon is arguing that Ukraine will need to be armed for years to come. Also, Ukrainians are unable to properly use and service complicated military hardware and Ukraine's defeat is imminent in the Donbass.Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. US gas prices continue to surge and are expected to hit 6 dollars per gallon soon. Also, Germany is facing the highest inflation in 50 years and Joe Biden's approval rating is cratering.Margaret Flowers, pediatrician and activist, joins us to discuss domestic politics. There is a progressive push to take 100 billion dollars from the Pentagon to fund social programs. Also, Bernie Sanders is making the case for a progressive agenda.Thomas Mountain, journalist and historian, joins us to discuss Africa. The US regime change is in full gear in the horn of Africa as claims of human rights violations begin to increase. Also, Victoria Nuland has traveled to Somalia and many in the area are worried that she may bring war and destabilization.Maru Mora-Villapando, community organizer, political analyst, and consultant, joins us to discuss immigration. The Supreme Court has ruled against detained immigrants that are currently awaiting deportation.John Kiriakou, journalist, author, and host of Political Misfits, joins us to discuss prisons. We discuss the issue of solitary confinement used randomly throughout the US prison system.Ricardo Vaz, political analyst and editor at Venezuelanalysis, joins us to discuss Venezuela. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has signed a 20-year cooperation plan with Iran. Also, the summit of the Americas was a debacle and the Biden-Guaido phone call was "damage control."We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

