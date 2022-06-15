https://sputniknews.com/20220615/two-us-states-file-motion-against-biden-for-suppressing-free-speech-on-social-media-1096321050.html

Two US States File Motion Against Biden for Suppressing Free Speech on Social Media

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Two US states have filed legal motions against President Joe Biden for allegedly colluding with giant social media corporations to... 15.06.2022, Sputnik International

"Today, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry filed a motion for preliminary injunction in their lawsuit against President Biden and other top-ranking government officials for allegedly colluding with social media giants such as Meta [banned in Russia as an extremist organization], Twitter, and YouTube to censor and suppress free speech," the release said on Tuesday.The motion argues that the US government-led online censorship affects enormous segments of the population and that it encompasses social-media accounts with hundreds of thousands of followers, including many thousands of followers in Missouri and Louisiana, the release said.The motion also asserts that the censorship affects speech on matters of enormous public concern, including “unquestionably truthful speech,” such as speech relating to COVID-19 policies and speech about election security and election integrity, the release said.

