International
https://sputniknews.com/20220615/trudeau-to-participate-in-g7-nato-summits---prime-ministers-office-1096354157.html
Trudeau to Participate in G7, NATO Summits - Prime Minister's Office
Trudeau to Participate in G7, NATO Summits - Prime Minister's Office
OTTAWA (Sputnik) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will travel to Germany and Spain for the G7 and NATO Summits later in June in addition to next week's... 15.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-15T22:49+0000
2022-06-15T22:49+0000
g7 summit
justin trudeau
nato
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0d/1096281193_0:66:3072:1794_1920x0_80_0_0_d01bba6fa5976bd91687c4142d0f389d.jpg
"The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced he will participate in the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Kigali, Rwanda, the G7 Summit at Schloss Elmau, Germany, and the NATO Summit in Madrid, Spain. He will also participate in an official bilateral visit hosted by the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sanchez," the release said on Wednesday.At the G7 Summit from June 26-28, Trudeau will call for increased support for Ukraine against Russia, while also talking about climate, COVID-19, democracy, human-rights, and gender equality, the release added.The last stop is scheduled from June 28-30, in Madrid, Spain, where the premier will attend NATO’s Summit to discuss the war in Ukraine and threats to the alliance, according to the release.On June 30, on the sidelines of the summit, Trudeau will meet with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez with an agenda that includes once again, climate, democracy, human rights, and gender equality, the prime minister's office said.Before attending the G7 Summit, Trudeau will pay a visit to Kigali, Rwanda, from June 23-25, where he is to participate at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, according to the release.
https://sputniknews.com/20220425/canada-federal-police-weighed-charging-trudeau-with-fraud-over-aga-khan-scandal---reports-1095051365.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0d/1096281193_193:0:2924:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_93e0ce9a09d528a8a3cd573d9f1c8818.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
g7 summit, justin trudeau, nato

Trudeau to Participate in G7, NATO Summits - Prime Minister's Office

22:49 GMT 15.06.2022
© AFP 2022 / PATRICK T. FALLONCanadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during plenary session of the 9th Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, California, June 10, 2022.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during plenary session of the 9th Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, California, June 10, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.06.2022
© AFP 2022 / PATRICK T. FALLON
Subscribe
US
India
Global
OTTAWA (Sputnik) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will travel to Germany and Spain for the G7 and NATO Summits later in June in addition to next week's heads of state meeting in Rwanda, the prime minister's office said in a press release.
"The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced he will participate in the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Kigali, Rwanda, the G7 Summit at Schloss Elmau, Germany, and the NATO Summit in Madrid, Spain. He will also participate in an official bilateral visit hosted by the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sanchez," the release said on Wednesday.
At the G7 Summit from June 26-28, Trudeau will call for increased support for Ukraine against Russia, while also talking about climate, COVID-19, democracy, human-rights, and gender equality, the release added.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a media conference, after an extraordinary NATO summit and Group of Seven meeting, at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, March 24, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.04.2022
Canada Federal Police Weighed Charging Trudeau With Fraud Over Aga Khan Scandal - Reports
25 April, 21:29 GMT
The last stop is scheduled from June 28-30, in Madrid, Spain, where the premier will attend NATO’s Summit to discuss the war in Ukraine and threats to the alliance, according to the release.
On June 30, on the sidelines of the summit, Trudeau will meet with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez with an agenda that includes once again, climate, democracy, human rights, and gender equality, the prime minister's office said.
Before attending the G7 Summit, Trudeau will pay a visit to Kigali, Rwanda, from June 23-25, where he is to participate at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, according to the release.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала