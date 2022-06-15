Trudeau to Participate in G7, NATO Summits - Prime Minister's Office

https://sputniknews.com/20220615/trudeau-to-participate-in-g7-nato-summits---prime-ministers-office-1096354157.html

OTTAWA (Sputnik) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will travel to Germany and Spain for the G7 and NATO Summits later in June in addition to next week's... 15.06.2022, Sputnik International

"The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced he will participate in the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Kigali, Rwanda, the G7 Summit at Schloss Elmau, Germany, and the NATO Summit in Madrid, Spain. He will also participate in an official bilateral visit hosted by the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sanchez," the release said on Wednesday.At the G7 Summit from June 26-28, Trudeau will call for increased support for Ukraine against Russia, while also talking about climate, COVID-19, democracy, human-rights, and gender equality, the release added.The last stop is scheduled from June 28-30, in Madrid, Spain, where the premier will attend NATO’s Summit to discuss the war in Ukraine and threats to the alliance, according to the release.On June 30, on the sidelines of the summit, Trudeau will meet with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez with an agenda that includes once again, climate, democracy, human rights, and gender equality, the prime minister's office said.Before attending the G7 Summit, Trudeau will pay a visit to Kigali, Rwanda, from June 23-25, where he is to participate at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, according to the release.

