https://sputniknews.com/20220615/three-florida-residents-charged-over-january-6-capitol-riot--doj-1096353296.html

Three Florida Residents Charged Over January 6 Capitol Riot – DOJ

Three Florida Residents Charged Over January 6 Capitol Riot – DOJ

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Three Florida residents were charged on Wednesday for offenses including civil disorder and destruction of property in relation to their... 15.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-15T20:15+0000

2022-06-15T20:15+0000

2022-06-15T20:15+0000

us department of justice

us capitol police (uscp)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1a/1090214575_0:283:3072:2011_1920x0_80_0_0_b5b73ab695db428ff56de60975e565d2.jpg

"[Leslie] Gray came to Washington with her friends, Luis Hallon, 67, and his wife, Traci Isaacs, 52, also of St. Cloud, Florida. Prior to Jan. 6, 2021, Isaacs submitted an application to volunteer with the Oath Keepers on Jan. 6 because she was a paramedic," prosecutors said. "[T]he Oath Keepers are a large but loosely organized collection of individuals, some associated with militias. Though the Oath Keepers will accept anyone as members, they explicitly focus on recruiting current and former military, law enforcement, and first-responder personnel."Prosecutors say the trio walked to the Capitol from the Ellipse on January 6. They walked onto the Capitol grounds and into the building. Isaacs and Hallon went through the Rotunda doors and stayed in the Capitol for 14 minutes. She is said to have yelled "traitor" at police officers. After an officer prohibited her from continuing to move around the building, she left the building. Isaacs texted someone she had been communicating with and told them to delete any messages she sent because "feds are going after people hard."Gray was charged with the felonies of civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding and other misdemeanor offenses. Isaacs was charged with destruction of documents which is a felony, and related misdemeanors, and Hallon was charged with misdemeanor offenses. The trio was arrested in St. Cloud and made initial court appearances in the Middle District of Florida.In the 17 months since January 6, 2021, more than 840 people in nearly all 50 states have been arrested for crimes related to the riot at the US Capitol. This includes more than 250 charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement during the riot which sought to disrupt a joint session of Congress which had convened to document and count the electoral votes that would determine the 2020 presidential election.

https://sputniknews.com/20220610/january-6-committee-leaks-trumps-alleged-seven-part-plan-to-overturn-election-stay-in-power-1096200952.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us department of justice, us capitol police (uscp)