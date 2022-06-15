The January 6th Committee Act Like Ray Epps Doesn't Exist

International
LIVE: Boris Johnson Hold Q&A Session in Parliament Amid Northern Ireland Protocol Amendment Controversy
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the WHO saying Monkeypox will get rebranded, and Caterpillar to move... 15.06.2022, Sputnik International
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the WHO saying Monkeypox will get rebranded, and Caterpillar to move its global headquarters from Illinois to Texas.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Civilians Shelled Donetsk, Political Terror in Ukraine, and Mark Sleboda's Past Military CareerWyatt Reed - Digital Media Producer with Sputnik | Juan Guaido Attacked, Colombian Elections, and The Influence of NGOsIn the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Mark Sleboda about NATO weapons in Ukraine, President Zelensky's threats to the citizens of Ukraine, and inflation in Russia. Mark spoke about the recent bombing in Ukraine and the expected response from Russia. Mark discussed the media's "unicorn battalion" in Ukraine and the blame game between President Biden &amp; President Zelesky.In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Wyatt Reed about the physical attacks against Juan Guaido, the Summit of Americas, and President Bolsonaro's comments to President Biden. Wyatt discussed the media in Mexico and how NGOs affect media across the globe. Wyatt spoke about President Trump's positive relationships with foreign leaders and foreign leaders who fight against the global elites.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
radio sputnik, the backstory, economic war, fbi, deflation, аудио, radio

07:43 GMT 15.06.2022 (Updated: 11:43 GMT 15.06.2022)
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the WHO saying Monkeypox will get rebranded, and Caterpillar to move its global headquarters from Illinois to Texas.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Civilians Shelled Donetsk, Political Terror in Ukraine, and Mark Sleboda's Past Military Career
Wyatt Reed - Digital Media Producer with Sputnik | Juan Guaido Attacked, Colombian Elections, and The Influence of NGOs
In the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Mark Sleboda about NATO weapons in Ukraine, President Zelensky's threats to the citizens of Ukraine, and inflation in Russia. Mark spoke about the recent bombing in Ukraine and the expected response from Russia. Mark discussed the media's "unicorn battalion" in Ukraine and the blame game between President Biden & President Zelesky.
In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Wyatt Reed about the physical attacks against Juan Guaido, the Summit of Americas, and President Bolsonaro's comments to President Biden. Wyatt discussed the media in Mexico and how NGOs affect media across the globe. Wyatt spoke about President Trump's positive relationships with foreign leaders and foreign leaders who fight against the global elites.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
