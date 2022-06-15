St. Petersburg International Economic Forum to Start 25th Edition on Wednesday
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will open its anniversary 25th edition on Wednesday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to address the plenary session of the forum on Friday.
During the forum, the president will also hold a meeting with war correspondents, and heads of Russian television, print and internet media to discuss the economy and Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.
This year, forum will be attended by a ministerial delegation from Myanmar, including the country's ministers of foreign affairs, economy and investment, as well as a representative delegation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) headed by Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi.
Other high-ranking participants will include Egyptian Trade and Industry Minister Nevin Gamea, Venezuelan Executive Vice President and Minister of Economy Delcy Rodriguez Gomez, Prime Minister of the Central African Republic Felix Moloua, and Iranian Trade Minister Reza Fatemi Amin. The Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) will be represented by Secretary General Mohamed Hamel.
All in all, representatives from over 90 countries have confirmed their participation at this year’s forum.
SPIEF Agenda
The 25th SPIEF will be dedicated to the theme "New Opportunities in a New World", with its business program featuring discussions on the new economic reality, the challenges facing the Russian economy, modern technology, and investment in human capital.
The forum will include business dialogues between Russia, Africa, China, Egypt, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Latin America and the Middle East. The trade, economic and investment collaboration between the Eurasian Economic Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations members will be discussed.
The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum has been held since 1997, and since 2006 it has been held under the patronage and with the participation of the President of the Russian Federation.