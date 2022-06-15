https://sputniknews.com/20220615/scientists-discover-new-thick-thumbed-bat-in-india-name-it-after-meghalaya-state-1096339646.html

Scientists Discover New Thick-Thumbed Bat in India, Name It After Meghalaya State

Scientists Discover New Thick-Thumbed Bat in India, Name It After Meghalaya State

With the find, the total number of bat species in India rises to 131, of which 67 are from the northeastern state of Meghalaya, which has the greatest bat... 15.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-15T13:37+0000

2022-06-15T13:37+0000

2022-06-15T13:37+0000

india

discovery

scientists

scientists

species

new species

bat

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0f/1096342362_0:1068:1839:2102_1920x0_80_0_0_661b9de71971778df2118a5cd474b43f.jpg

A new species of thick-thumbed bat has been found in the bamboo forests of India's Meghalaya state in Lailad village, which adjoins the Nongkhyllem Wildlife Sanctuary.The Glischropus Meghalayanus was named in honour of the state’s 50-year anniversary. The thick-thumbed bat was found in the same locality where the disk-footed bat species was discovered last year.Scientist from the Zoological Survey of India, Dr Uttam Saikia, along with two other European bat taxonomists Dr Gabor Csorba of the Hungarian Natural History Museum and Dr Manuel Ruedi of the Geneva Natural History Museum, reported the discovery. The findings will be published in the next issue of Zootaxa journal.“This genus Glischropus (thick thumbed bat) is the first report from South Asia; the only new discovery from India in over a decade,” Saikia told EastMojo news website.After comparing the Meghalaya findings with a large series of specimens of other think-thumbed bat species held in natural history museums across the world, the scientists came to the conclusion that the Meghalaya specimen indeed represent a distinct species.According to the researchers, this bat has typical fleshy pads on its thumbs and soles of its feet which aid it to crawl over smooth surfaces of bamboo internodes, which are usually hollow inside and form cavities.There are four recognised species of thick-thumbed bats of the genus Glischropus in Southeast Asia.Among these species, G. aquilus is endemic to Sumatra, G. javanus is restricted to western Java, whereas G. bucephalus is widely distributed north to the Isthmus of Kra and G. tylopus is widespread south of this zoogeographic boundary.“The area in and around Nongkhyllem holds three species of specialised bamboo dwelling bats, representing an extraordinary diversity of bamboo bats and also highlights the need to protect the bamboo forests,” Dr Saikia said.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

india, discovery, scientists, scientists, species, new species, bat