https://sputniknews.com/20220615/sanctions-on-russian-uranium-sales-likely-to-backfire-on-us-economy-1096326921.html

Sanctions on Russian Uranium Sales Likely to Backfire on US Economy

Sanctions on Russian Uranium Sales Likely to Backfire on US Economy

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Sanctions imposed on Russia’s uranium sales would backfire on the US economy by dramatically boosting nuclear energy generating costs... 15.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-15T08:05+0000

2022-06-15T08:05+0000

2022-06-15T08:05+0000

russia

uranium

nuclear power

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104597/64/1045976442_0:331:2777:1893_1920x0_80_0_0_f6915b6f648c5f45ec2167bd28ff5c9e.jpg

In March, the US banned the imports of Russian oil and other energy products in retaliation for the military operation in Ukraine. Uranium sales remain exempt from the embargo.Last week, Bloomberg reported that the Biden administration is pressing Congress to fund an ambitious $4.3 billion plan to buy enriched uranium directly from domestic suppliers and wean off Russian supply. The move comes as the US is weighing extending sanctions to enriched uranium from Russia while also considering prospects that Moscow could decide to halt imports, the report noted.However, even if the funding is approved, it will take years to create the industrial infrastructure to process the uranium within the United States. US energy officials informed Congressional staff that any interruption in Russia's supply could lead to operational disruptions at commercial nuclear reactors, the report said.Russian Uranium NeededEurasia Center Vice President Earl Rasmussen agreed with this assessment. He said Russia's uranium processing industry was far more advanced than that of the United States and other Western countries and therefore US nuclear power stations were dependent on Russian-process imports of the nuclear fuel for almost half of their annual needs.Russia also controls almost all of the production of commercially available HALEU (High-Assay Low-Enriched Uranium) Uranium, which is required for many newer nuclear facilities and all of the US advanced nuclear reactors, Rasmussen explained.Therefore, "too a large extent we are significantly dependent on Russia. Most likely not only for fuel but possibly also for technical assistance", he said.Currently the United States relies on nuclear power to provide approximately 20% of its energy, with 16 % of the enriched uranium coming directly from Russia and another 30% from the former Soviet republics of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, Rasmussen pointed out.Therefore, Rasmussen, continued, any sanctions on uranium sales are very likely to quickly produce an enormous leap in US energy generating costs very quickly.Sanctions BackfireMarshall Auerback, a market analyst and research associate at the Levy Economics Institute of Bard College, agreed that President Joe Biden's efforts to sanction Russian nuclear fuel exports could disastrously backfire on the United States.Sanctions were also likely to backfire when targeting Russian food and rare metals and rare earths exports, Auerback warned.Kazakh and Uzbek FactorsFormer nuclear physicist Professor Edward Lozansky, now president of the American University in Moscow, said US policymakers appeared not to have anticipated that if Russia's uranium exports were blocked, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan would support Moscow and cut off their sales of the vital nuclear fuel as well.Lozansky noted that the US atomic power lobby was pressing the White House not to sanction Russia, at least until they found alternative suppliers.Environmentalist ObsessionsFinancial analyst and former merchant banker Martin Hutchinson said the United States and European nations had become far more dependent on Russia and its neighbors to provide the enriched uranium they needed because of fashionable, environmentalist, or "Green" prevailing attitudes and policies over the past 30 and more years.In this area, Western environmentalist mania has been most damaging over the past half century, Hutchinson stated.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, uranium, nuclear power, us