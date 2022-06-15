https://sputniknews.com/20220615/russias-gamaleya-centre-assesses-sputnik-vs-effectiveness-against-omicron-1096339497.html
Boosted Sputnik V Maintains 97% Effectiveness Against Omicron, Study Shows
12:08 GMT 15.06.2022 (Updated: 12:13 GMT 15.06.2022)
The study showed that the vaccine is 97% effective when boosted with Sputnik Light or revaccinated with Sputnik V in cases of hospitalisation from the COVID-19 strain.
A team of Russian scientists, including specialists from the Vorokhobov City Clinical Hospital No. 67 and the Gamaleya National Centre of Epidemiology and Microbiology, have carried out research
into the effectiveness of the Sputnik V vaccine against the Omicron variant
.
“According to the results, the efficacy of the Sputnik V vaccine boosted with Sputnik Light or revaccinated with Sputnik V was 97% against all types of hospital admissions caused by the Omicron strain and 99.4% against critical cases”, the study showed.
Effectiveness against all types of hospital admission after receiving at least one dose of the vaccine was 85.9%, the study detailed.
The original Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac), developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute, was registered in August 2020 and has since been authorised for use in 71 countries with a total population of over 4 billion people. The two-dose vaccine has a single-dose version - Sputnik Light - which has been authorised in more than 30 countries. The Russian Direct Investment Fund invested in the development and production of the Sputnik V and Sputnik Light vaccines.