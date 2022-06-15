https://sputniknews.com/20220615/raytheon-wins-nearly-44bln-contract-for-152-more-engines-for-f-35-jet---pentagon-1096320709.html

Raytheon Wins Nearly $4.4Bln Contract for 152 More Engines for F-35 Jet - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Raytheon Technologies has won an almost $4.4 billion contract to manufacture 152 more F135 engines, or propulsion systems for the US... 15.06.2022

"Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Pratt and Whitney Military Engines is awarded a $4,385,492,639 US Navy modification contract for 152 F135-PW-100 propulsion systems (108 for the Air Force, 29 for the Navy, and 15 for the Marine Corps)," the Defense Department said in a press release on Tuesday.The contract will also include the production of long lead-time components, parts and materials associated with F135-PW-100 and F135-PW-600 propulsion systems for non-US Defense Department participants and foreign military sales customers, the release said."Additionally, this modification provides global spares requirements to include spare engines, power modules, and other hardware," the release added.The contract also includes the manufacture of a Block 4 Short Take-Off Vertical Landing developmental test engine for flight test efforts, according to the release.

