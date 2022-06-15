https://sputniknews.com/20220615/poll-most-us-people-think-transgenders-have-unfair-advantage-if-allowed-into-female-sports-1096352352.html

Poll: Most US People Think Transgenders Have Unfair Advantage If Allowed Into Female Sports

The unregulated status of transgender athletes’ eligibility to participate alongside women in US sports has created controversy after transgender swimmer Lia... 15.06.2022, Sputnik International

The majority of US people oppose allowing transgender women to compete alongside biological females, a recent poll has shown.Most of those asked believed that the former would have an unfair advantage, despite largely sympathising with potential mental issues that transgender people might experience if banned.The survey, which was conducted jointly by the Washington Post and the University of Maryland, showed that some 58% of US citizens think that "transgender women should not be allowed to compete with other women and girls" either in college or professional sports. Only 28% supported the idea of allowing transgender women into these sports.Slightly less than half (49%) thought that transgender girls should not be allowed to compete with biological ones in youth sports, while 33% support it.At the same time, 52% of respondents admitted that they were either "very" or "somewhat" concerned about transgender girls' mental health being potentially impacted by an inability to do sports with other girls, the poll shows.Overwhelmingly, 68% of those interviewed believed that transgender athletes "would have a competitive advantage over other girls" in youth sports, while 30% thought that the field would be fair for both groups.In conclusion, the survey found that 40% of people believed that greater social acceptance of transgender people was "good" for society, while 25% held the opposite views. The remaining 35% believed it did not make any difference.The debate over allowing transgender women into female sports heated up in the US after transgender swimmer Lia Thomas triumphed in the Ivy League Championships in February this year, while also setting several records and outpacing the closest contender by seven seconds.The opponents of allowing transgender women to compete with other females argue that the former hold an unfair advantage due to certain perks provided by their biological gender that can't be abolished even after full gender transitioning.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

