New Age McCarthyism Sparks Bustling 'Anti-Disinformation' Industry

New Age McCarthyism Sparks Bustling 'Anti-Disinformation' Industry On this episode of Fault Lines, host Manila Chan talks about the U.S. announcing their intent to funnel billions more into Ukraine by Christmas, the growing 'anti-disinformation' industry smearing independent journalists, and cryptocurrency firm Celsius halting withdrawals as concerned investors look to cash out en masse.

Guests:Mark Sleboda - International Security Analyst | U.S. to Funnel $1.5 Billion a Month Towards UkraineJoe Lauria - Editor-in-Chief of Consortium News | New Age McCarthyism Sparks Bustling 'Anti-Disinformation' IndustryDavid Tawil - Economist | #CryptoCrash2022 Trends as Investors Lose BillionsIn the first hour, Mark Sleboda joined the show to talk about Russia expanding their control of Severodonetsk, the history behind Ukrainian president Volodomyr Zelensky, and the US announcing their intent to funnel billions of more dollars into Kiev before the year ends.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Joe Lauria for a discussion on the growing 'anti-disinformation' industry smearing independent journalists, whether the government is secretly pressuring private companies like PayPal to ban writers who expose the narrative, and how the Western justice system is trying to make an example of out Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.In the third hour, David Tawil joined the conversation to talk about the crisis crypto firm Celsius finds itself in as it has to halt withdrawals as a result of dubious investors looking to cash out. We also talked about the recession making its way to the stock market and the cyclical nature of economic downturn.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

