Nearly 4,200 Journalists From 30 Countries Register to Cover SPIEF, Kremlin Aide Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Nearly 4,200 journalists from 30 countries have registered to cover the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Kremlin aide... 15.06.2022, Sputnik International

He said that that total of 40 high-ranking delegations from over 40 countries are expected to participate in the event.The Kremlin official mentioned that 1244 Russian companies and 265 foreign companies have confirmed their attendance.Ushakov also noted that president Vladimir Putin will hold meetings with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan and Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia and Herzegovina's tripartite presidency on the sidelines of the forum.The Russian president plans give his assessment of the current situation in the global economy and politics during his speech at the forum, he added.The jubilee XXV St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held in St. Petersburg on 15-18 June.

