International
LIVE: Boris Johnson Hold Q&A Session in Parliament Amid Northern Ireland Protocol Amendment Controversy
https://sputniknews.com/20220615/nearly-4200-journalists-from-30-countries-register-to-cover-spief-kremlin-aide-says-1096336590.html
Nearly 4,200 Journalists From 30 Countries Register to Cover SPIEF, Kremlin Aide Says
Nearly 4,200 Journalists From 30 Countries Register to Cover SPIEF, Kremlin Aide Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Nearly 4,200 journalists from 30 countries have registered to cover the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Kremlin aide... 15.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-15T10:51+0000
2022-06-15T10:51+0000
yury ushakov
kremlin
russia
spief
spief 2022
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093839640_0:238:3218:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_119b678d9637ada1d3586501aa86c545.jpg
He said that that total of 40 high-ranking delegations from over 40 countries are expected to participate in the event.The Kremlin official mentioned that 1244 Russian companies and 265 foreign companies have confirmed their attendance.Ushakov also noted that president Vladimir Putin will hold meetings with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan and Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia and Herzegovina's tripartite presidency on the sidelines of the forum.The Russian president plans give his assessment of the current situation in the global economy and politics during his speech at the forum, he added.The jubilee XXV St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held in St. Petersburg on 15-18 June.
kremlin
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093839640_487:0:3218:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ba81e9437faad047765e6014c9f74202.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
yury ushakov, kremlin, russia, spief, spief 2022

Nearly 4,200 Journalists From 30 Countries Register to Cover SPIEF, Kremlin Aide Says

10:51 GMT 15.06.2022
© Sputnik / Alexey Danichev / Go to the photo bankSpasskaya tower of the Moscow Kremlin and Pokrovsky Cathedral.
Spasskaya tower of the Moscow Kremlin and Pokrovsky Cathedral. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.06.2022
© Sputnik / Alexey Danichev
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
US
India
Global
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Nearly 4,200 journalists from 30 countries have registered to cover the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"As for the coverage of the forum by journalists... 4,188 journalists from 30 countries have been registered by now," Ushakov said.

He said that that total of 40 high-ranking delegations from over 40 countries are expected to participate in the event.

"A fairly large number of guests are expected. And if we talk about high-ranking delegations from abroad, official, government delegations, then we expect that these delegations will come from more than 40 countries of the world," the official told reporters, adding that the participation of heads of major foreign companies and banks is also expected.

The Kremlin official mentioned that 1244 Russian companies and 265 foreign companies have confirmed their attendance.

"There will be no official representatives from unfriendly states at the forum," Ushakov said, adding that the forum’s participants plan to talk about the economic changes in the world and sanctions pressure on Russia.

Ushakov also noted that president Vladimir Putin will hold meetings with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan and Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia and Herzegovina's tripartite presidency on the sidelines of the forum.
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the photo bankPutin at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
Putin at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.06.2022
Putin at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
/
Go to the photo bank
The Russian president plans give his assessment of the current situation in the global economy and politics during his speech at the forum, he added.

"As for the president's speech, it is being prepared now, and it is expected that the president will give an assessment of the current situation in the world economy and politics, of course, we will talk about the problems that the world economy is facing today, about unfair interstate competition, trade and financial wars, sanctions, restrictions, and so on," Ushakov told reporters.

The jubilee XXV St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held in St. Petersburg on 15-18 June.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала