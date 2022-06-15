https://sputniknews.com/20220615/moscow-brics-and-g20-keen-to-cooperate-with-russia-in-arctic-1096342939.html
Moscow: BRICS and G20 Keen to Cooperate With Russia in Arctic
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (Sputnik) - BRICS and G20 countries are interested in cooperating with Russia in the Arctic given the region's strong transportation potential, Nikolai Korchunov, an ambassador-at-large of the Russian Foreign Ministry and a senior official of the Arctic Council, told Sputnik.
"We have regular consultations with non-regional states on the Arctic. Almost all of the BRICS member states are interested, many of the G20 countries are interested in cooperating with Russia in a variety of ways. This is unsurprising, as the Arctic is emerging as a new factor in global politics due to the climate [change] and the emerging transportation capacities", Korchunov said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
Following Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Western countries that are members of the Arctic Council suspended their participation in the activities of the working bodies of the organization. Last Thursday, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden and the United States announced their intention to resume work in the Council on a limited basis – within the framework of projects that do not involve Russia.
The 25th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) was declared open on Wednesday and will run through Saturday. The forum is a leading global platform for members of the business community to discuss key economic issues facing Russia, emerging markets, and the world as a whole.