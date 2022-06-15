https://sputniknews.com/20220615/moscow-brics-and-g20-keen-to-cooperate-with-russia-in-arctic-1096342939.html

Moscow: BRICS and G20 Keen to Cooperate With Russia in Arctic

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (Sputnik) - BRICS and G20 countries are interested in cooperating with Russia in the Arctic given the region's strong transportation... 15.06.2022, Sputnik International

Following Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Western countries that are members of the Arctic Council suspended their participation in the activities of the working bodies of the organization. Last Thursday, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden and the United States announced their intention to resume work in the Council on a limited basis – within the framework of projects that do not involve Russia.The 25th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) was declared open on Wednesday and will run through Saturday. The forum is a leading global platform for members of the business community to discuss key economic issues facing Russia, emerging markets, and the world as a whole.

