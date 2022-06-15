International
https://sputniknews.com/20220615/live-updates-up-to-1200-civilians-may-be-held-by-radicals-at-azot-plant-in-severodonetsk-lpr-says-1096322209.html
LIVE UPDATES: Up to 1,200 Civilians May be Held by Radicals at Azot Plant in Severodonetsk, LPR Says
LIVE UPDATES: Up to 1,200 Civilians May be Held by Radicals at Azot Plant in Severodonetsk, LPR Says
Russia launched the special operation in Ukraine back in February, after Kiev's troops boosted shelling against Donetsk and Lugansk, causing the mass... 15.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-15T04:51+0000
2022-06-15T04:51+0000
russia
donbass
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0b/1096212240_0:240:3000:1928_1920x0_80_0_0_feae7063d0fa451514938b5e1dc301d5.jpg
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0b/1096212240_185:0:2849:1998_1920x0_80_0_0_8fd0ff2bd107b4e25de9e7faeb863a0a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, donbass, ukraine, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
Black smoke and dirt rise from the nearby city of Severodonetsk during battle between Russian and Ukrainian troops in Donbass on 9 June, 2022. - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Up to 1,200 Civilians May be Held by Radicals at Azot Plant in Severodonetsk, LPR Says

04:51 GMT 15.06.2022
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Russia launched the special operation in Ukraine back in February, after Kiev's troops boosted shelling against Donetsk and Lugansk, causing the mass evacuation of civilians. Moscow stressed that the op was started to end the bloody eight-year war in Donbass, waged by Kiev, and that Russia's aim is demilitarisation and de-Nazification of Ukraine.
Russian and Donbass troops continue to advance amid the special operation, as they have liberated multiple towns in the region over the past week. However, the Ukrainian military has continued to shell cities in the DPR and LPR, causing civilian casualties.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
New firstOld first
06:06 GMT 15.06.2022
Ukrainian Troops Shelled DPR 64 Times Over Past Day, Authorities Say
05:27 GMT 15.06.2022
Two People Killed and Five Wounded by Ukrainian Shelling in Kherson Region, Source Says
04:58 GMT 15.06.2022
Up to 1,200 Civilians May be Held by Radicals at Azot Plant in Severodonetsk, LPR Says
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала