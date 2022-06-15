LIVE UPDATES: Up to 1,200 Civilians May be Held by Radicals at Azot Plant in Severodonetsk, LPR Says

Russia launched the special operation in Ukraine back in February, after Kiev's troops boosted shelling against Donetsk and Lugansk, causing the mass evacuation of civilians. Moscow stressed that the op was started to end the bloody eight-year war in Donbass, waged by Kiev, and that Russia's aim is demilitarisation and de-Nazification of Ukraine.
Russian and Donbass troops continue to advance amid the special operation, as they have liberated multiple towns in the region over the past week. However, the Ukrainian military has continued to shell cities in the DPR and LPR, causing civilian casualties.
