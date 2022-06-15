Jason Momoa and Eiza González Split After Months of Dating, ‘They’re in Different Life Stages’

https://sputniknews.com/20220615/jason-momoa-and-eiza-gonzlez-split-after-months-of-dating-theyre-in-different-life-stages-1096321389.html

Jason Momoa and Eiza González have called it quits, sources told People, after the couple had been quietly dating since February when they first met "through work and mutual connections.”Momoa was seen attending the premiere of the film “Ambulance” in early April which stars González, though the couple did not walk the red carpet together. “They’re just very different people,” a source said.“Right now it’s not a very serious situation and they’re both just seeing where it goes,” added an insider. “They’ve been spending time together when they can and making it work between their two busy schedules.”Despite the two actors sharing the same “adventurous” spirit, a source said, the two are in different stages of their lives. “She’s more of a long-term-relationship person versus casual dater,” said a source in reference to González. “It’s not that [Momoa] isn’t taking it seriously, but with his kids, he’s not going to rush into anything quickly,” the source added.Momoa shares Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13, with his ex-wife Lisa Bonet, whom he separated from in January of 2022 after close to five years of marriage and a relationship which lasted for almost 17 years after they first met in 2005."The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become," Bonet and Momoa said in a statement."Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life... teaching our children what's possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail J & L," the couple added.Bonet and Momoa clearly prioritize family, keeping Lenny Kravitz—Bonet’s ex-husband—and their daughter Zoë Kravitz close to them. The trio is regarded by fans as having a loving co-parenting relationship, with Lenny Kravitz even sending warm birthday wishes to Momoa on social media.“Happy Birthday, Jason. I’m proud to call you my brother. One love. One family,” Kravitz wrote on Twitter in August of 2021.

