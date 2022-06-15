https://sputniknews.com/20220615/jabba-the-hutt-and-people-traffickers-party-leaders-trade-insults-at-pmqs-1096339458.html

Jabba the Hutt and People-Traffickers: Party Leaders Trade Insults at PMQs

PM Boris Johnson and opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer have traded insults at in the House of Commons.Starmer kicked off the weekly battle of wits at Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) on Wednesday lunchtime by comparing Johnson to obese Star Wars villain Jabba the Hutt.The PM hit back in his reply to a one of Starmer's follow-up questions, accusing his Labour Party of taking the side of human traffickers in the ongoing row over the government's policy of settling illegal immigrants who claim asylum in the African nation of Rwanda. Johnson was accused of "fat-shaming" in January for his off-the-cuff jibe in response to an attack by portly Scottish National Party (SNP) Westminster leader Ian Blackford over the 'Cakegate' affair.

