Jabba the Hutt and People-Traffickers: Party Leaders Trade Insults at PMQs
Jabba the Hutt and People-Traffickers: Party Leaders Trade Insults at PMQs
British MPs are used to the rough-and-tumble of Parliamentary debate, especially at the weekly Prime Minister's Questions. But in recent years the level of...
boris johnson
keir starmer
prime minister's questions (pmqs)
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/1d/1095856051_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_26f8491aa7bb1af5cb4bbf5bc8e3d98a.jpg
PM Boris Johnson and opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer have traded insults at in the House of Commons.Starmer kicked off the weekly battle of wits at Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) on Wednesday lunchtime by comparing Johnson to obese Star Wars villain Jabba the Hutt.The PM hit back in his reply to a one of Starmer's follow-up questions, accusing his Labour Party of taking the side of human traffickers in the ongoing row over the government's policy of settling illegal immigrants who claim asylum in the African nation of Rwanda. Johnson was accused of "fat-shaming" in January for his off-the-cuff jibe in response to an attack by portly Scottish National Party (SNP) Westminster leader Ian Blackford over the 'Cakegate' affair.
James Tweedie
James Tweedie
boris johnson, keir starmer, prime minister's questions (pmqs)

Jabba the Hutt and People-Traffickers: Party Leaders Trade Insults at PMQs

13:30 GMT 15.06.2022 (Updated: 13:36 GMT 15.06.2022)
© AFP 2022 / JESSICA TAYLORA handout photograph released by the UK Parliament shows Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson laughing as Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak makes a statement on the cost of living crisis in the House of Commons on May 26, 2022
A handout photograph released by the UK Parliament shows Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson laughing as Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak makes a statement on the cost of living crisis in the House of Commons on May 26, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.06.2022
© AFP 2022 / JESSICA TAYLOR
James Tweedie
James Tweedie
British MPs are used to the rough-and-tumble of Parliamentary debate, especially at the weekly Prime Minister's Questions. But in recent years the level of debate between PM Boris Johnson and opposition leaders has reached the level of the school playground.
PM Boris Johnson and opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer have traded insults at in the House of Commons.
Starmer kicked off the weekly battle of wits at Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) on Wednesday lunchtime by comparing Johnson to obese Star Wars villain Jabba the Hutt.
The PM hit back in his reply to a one of Starmer's follow-up questions, accusing his Labour Party of taking the side of human traffickers in the ongoing row over the government's policy of settling illegal immigrants who claim asylum in the African nation of Rwanda.
"They are on the side of the people traffickers," Johnson charged. "We are on the side of the people who come here safely & legally."
Johnson was accused of "fat-shaming" in January for his off-the-cuff jibe in response to an attack by portly Scottish National Party (SNP) Westminster leader Ian Blackford over the 'Cakegate' affair.
