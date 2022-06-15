https://sputniknews.com/20220615/indias-congress-party-accuses-delhi-police-of-storming-hq-slams-federal-govt--video-1096343226.html

India’s Congress Party Accuses Delhi Police of Storming HQ, Slams Federal Gov't – Video

Congress Parliamentarian Rahul Gandhi is being questioned by authorities for alleged money laundering related to the National Herald newspaper. He was summoned... 15.06.2022, Sputnik International

India’s main opposition Congress Party accused Delhi Police of forcibly entering its head office and assaulting party workers on Wednesday.The accusation came amid the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) ongoing questioning of former Congress President Rahul Gandhi since Monday. Congress claims the questioning is “politically motivated” and has been holding protests across the country.On Wednesday, senior Congress politician Ajay Maken spread the denouncement against Delhi Police, asking “Does democracy still prevail?”Delhi Police is under federal jurisdiction, fuelling anger against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Congress said in a tweet in Hindi, “O dictator. If you want to resort to hooliganism, then step down from the throne of democracy and stand before the people. The Congress office where you have sent your police goons has rubbed off the world’s biggest empire… your arrogance is nothing in front of it. We will break your ego.”Congress General Secretary and Parliamentarian Randeep Singh Surjewala also lashed out at authorities over the alleged raid. “In an absolute act of goondaism [thuggery] perpetuated by Delhi Police at the stance of federal government, they entered Congress office and beat up workers. This is criminal trespass. Their goondaism has reached its zenith. This won’t be tolerated and will be accounted for.”Surjewala went on to demand an official investigation against the police personnel he alleged forcibly entered the party office, including their suspension and a disciplinary inquiry.“On Thursday, the party will protest (...) in all the states and protests will be held at all the districts,” he added.In response to the allegations, Delhi Police Special Commissioner Sagar Preet Hooda told press that several people had thrown objects at police stationed near the Congress Party's Delhi office on Wednesday, resulting in what he claimed “might have been a scrimmage”.He went on to deny Congress allegations that police had entered the party’s office and carried out a baton charge.“Police have not been using any force. We will appeal to all office bearers of Congress to coordinate with us,” Hooda said.Earlier in the day, Gandhi arrived at the ED office for the third consecutive day of questioning, after which party workers and senior politicians staged a protest outside the federal agency’s office.Several Congress workers, including women, were detained by Delhi Police, which established a one-kilometre cordon around the ED office.

