China's Top Journalism University Joins SputnikPro
© SputnikAnton Anisimov and Kristina Lyakh. Online session of the educational project SputnikPro
© Sputnik
An online session of the professional educational project has been held for students at the Communication University of China (CUC).
Editor-in-Chief of Sputnik News Agency and Radio Sputnik Anton Anisimov discussed the work of international multimedia outlets in the new reality with several dozen students from the Communication University of China’s (CUC) School of Television on Tuesday.
© PhotoAnton Anisimov. Online session of the educational project SputnikPro
Anton Anisimov. Online session of the educational project SputnikPro
© Photo
In his speech, Anisimov touched on the transformation of the global media landscape, the problem of objectivity in journalism and the phenomenon of fake news. According to the Sputnik chief, one of the main trends for the future will be a shift in the focus of audience attention from large media outlets to the personal accounts of specific journalists
“People are in search of ‘moral authority’. I believe they will gradually grow to trust not brands but listen to individual journalists. An individual is always involved in the public debate, whereas the media should always provide a more balanced assessment. Particular journalists do not care about that, and that is the secret of their success”, he explained.
For his part, Xuan Tang, associate chairperson of the CUC’s Department of International Journalism and Communication, stated that, “For the past three years, all of us have experienced a tough period due to COVID-19. Our routine international travel and exchange have been interrupted. Fortunately, two months ago, Sputnik International News Agency reached out to the [CUC] School of Television, for a possible exchange to our students. This lecture offers a great opportunity for our students to get to know the media agency in Russia and broadens their horizon for the knowledge for international multimedia agency.”
11 September 2018, 10:53 GMT
Earlier, both the Peking and Tsinghua Universities of China joined the SputnikPro project in face-to-face and online events.
The Communication University of China is one of Beijing's leading educational facilities. It is an industry-focused university that trains personnel for the media and information communications industry. The university is part of the Ministry of Education’s Project 211 which ensures that universities train elite professionals for national development projects in the economic and social spheres.
© SputnikKristina Lyakh . Online session of the educational project SputnikPro
Kristina Lyakh . Online session of the educational project SputnikPro
© Sputnik
SputnikPro is a project launched by Sputnik International News Agency and Radio Sputnik for journalists, students of profession-oriented universities, press officers and media managers. It is aimed at sharing experiences and developing professional relations with foreign colleagues. Sputnik's media managers and other renowned experts deliver the project’s modules.
The sessions discuss various aspects of journalism, including the production of multimedia content, social media work, attracting traffic to news resources and much more. Since March 2018, SputnikPro masterclasses have been attended by more than 5,000 trainees from 80+ countries.
14 July 2016, 14:31 GMT
Sputnik, a global news agency and radio broadcaster, is part of the Russian media group Rossiya Segodnya. It operates websites in 32 languages, analogue and digital radio broadcasting in more than 90 cities around the world, and news feeds in English, Arabic, Spanish, Chinese, and Farsi. The audience of Sputnik's news resources is some 57 million visitors per month, with a total number of social media followers exceeding 22.9 million. Sputnik HQ is located in Moscow.