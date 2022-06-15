https://sputniknews.com/20220615/california-pet-store-lambasted-for-blocking-second-amendment-supporters-from-adopting--1096329623.html
California Pet Store Lambasted for Blocking Second Amendment Supporters From Adopting
A pet store in California has faced a major backlash after refusing to let second amendment supporters adopt animals, according to Fox News. Kim Sill - the owner of the Shelter Hope Pet Shop in Thousand Oaks - added a question about gun control stances to the adoption interview, warning that pro-gunners would be turned down.
"We do not support those who believe that the 2nd amendment gives them the right to buy assault weapons," Shelter Hope Pet Shop stated on its website.
The shop went on to threatened legal action if people concealed their views on gun policies during the application. "If you lie about being a NRA supporter, make no mistake, we will sue you for fraud", a statement said.
"If you hesitate, because your core belief is that you believe teachers need to carry firearms, then you will not get approved to adopt from us", Sill wrote. "If you foster for us and believe in guns, please bring our dogs and/or cats back, or we will arrange to have them picked up".
The owner said the tough stance originated from the fact that her sister had been shot dead by her husband. She also cited an encounter with a crazed gunman responsible for the infamous 2018 Thousand Oaks mass shooting, when the man initially came to their shop for “community service hours" while allegedly searching for a target.
According to Sill, the pet shop’s new policy resulted in "thousands" of emails criticising her anti-gun position. Enraged Twitterians likewise slammed her.