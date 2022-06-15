https://sputniknews.com/20220615/california-pet-store-lambasted-for-blocking-second-amendment-supporters-from-adopting--1096329623.html

California Pet Store Lambasted for Blocking Second Amendment Supporters From Adopting

2022-06-15T10:29+0000

2022-06-15T10:29+0000

2022-06-15T10:29+0000

A pet store in California has faced a major backlash after refusing to let second amendment supporters adopt animals, according to Fox News. Kim Sill - the owner of the Shelter Hope Pet Shop in Thousand Oaks - added a question about gun control stances to the adoption interview, warning that pro-gunners would be turned down.The shop went on to threatened legal action if people concealed their views on gun policies during the application. "If you lie about being a NRA supporter, make no mistake, we will sue you for fraud", a statement said.The owner said the tough stance originated from the fact that her sister had been shot dead by her husband. She also cited an encounter with a crazed gunman responsible for the infamous 2018 Thousand Oaks mass shooting, when the man initially came to their shop for “community service hours" while allegedly searching for a target.According to Sill, the pet shop’s new policy resulted in "thousands" of emails criticising her anti-gun position. Enraged Twitterians likewise slammed her.

