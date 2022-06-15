https://sputniknews.com/20220615/boris-johnson-hold-qa-session-in-parliament-amid-northern-ireland-protocol-amendment-controversy-1096337370.html

Boris Johnson Hold Q&A Session in Parliament Amid Northern Ireland Protocol Amendment Controversy

Previously, Brussels announced that the bloc will launch legal action against London in response to the UK introducing a bill that stipulates unilateral... 15.06.2022, Sputnik International

uk

boris johnson

brexit

Sputnik is live from London, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a Q&A session in parliament. At the same time, the EU is preparing a response to the UK decision to change NI protocol. The protocol, which regulates the Ireland issue in light of Brexit, has long been a stumbling block in relations between the UK and the EU. The amendment bill proposed by London is set to ease the flow of goods coming to and from Northern Ireland to the rest of the UK.

