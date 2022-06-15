International
LIVE: Boris Johnson Hold Q&A Session in Parliament Amid Northern Ireland Protocol Amendment Controversy
https://sputniknews.com/20220615/boris-johnson-hold-qa-session-in-parliament-amid-northern-ireland-protocol-amendment-controversy-1096337370.html
Boris Johnson Hold Q&A Session in Parliament Amid Northern Ireland Protocol Amendment Controversy
Boris Johnson Hold Q&A Session in Parliament Amid Northern Ireland Protocol Amendment Controversy
Previously, Brussels announced that the bloc will launch legal action against London in response to the UK introducing a bill that stipulates unilateral... 15.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-15T11:01+0000
2022-06-15T11:05+0000
uk
boris johnson
brexit
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0f/1096337019_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_88fa0d4b2957a3e8f56b51e92370f12b.jpg
Sputnik is live from London, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a Q&amp;A session in parliament. At the same time, the EU is preparing a response to the UK decision to change NI protocol. The protocol, which regulates the Ireland issue in light of Brexit, has long been a stumbling block in relations between the UK and the EU. The amendment bill proposed by London is set to ease the flow of goods coming to and from Northern Ireland to the rest of the UK.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
UK PM Johnson answers questions at HoC
UK PM Johnson answers questions at HoC
2022-06-15T11:01+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0f/1096337019_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_5a4692d4abb3526410087cd23a97cccf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, boris johnson, brexit, видео

Boris Johnson Hold Q&A Session in Parliament Amid Northern Ireland Protocol Amendment Controversy

11:01 GMT 15.06.2022 (Updated: 11:05 GMT 15.06.2022)
© Ruptly
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Previously, Brussels announced that the bloc will launch legal action against London in response to the UK introducing a bill that stipulates unilateral changes in the Northern Ireland Protocol.
Sputnik is live from London, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a Q&A session in parliament. At the same time, the EU is preparing a response to the UK decision to change NI protocol.
The protocol, which regulates the Ireland issue in light of Brexit, has long been a stumbling block in relations between the UK and the EU. The amendment bill proposed by London is set to ease the flow of goods coming to and from Northern Ireland to the rest of the UK.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала