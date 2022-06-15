https://sputniknews.com/20220615/bojo-the-hutt-1096353575.html

Keir Starmer, leader of the UK Labour Party, made a reference to the Star Wars film franchise during a weekly exchange of Questions to the Prime Minister... 15.06.2022, Sputnik International

“As for his boasting about the economy, he thinks he can perform Jedi mind tricks on the country: ‘These aren’t the droids you’re looking for, no rules were broken, the economy is booming,’” said the Labour Party leader.“Jabba the Hutt jokes just sound like ragging Johnson on his weight. And that just plays up the awful, braying nonsense I want less of in parliament,” said one Twitter user.Johnson fought back, however, saying, “There he [Starmer] goes again, running this country down... we've got the highest employment... we've got lower unemployment than France, Germany, Italy, Canada. We've got the highest number of people in payroll jobs.”While BoJo has received criticism for “Partygate”---a term referring to the PM’s political scandal in which he hosted gatherings at Downing Street during the COVID-19 pandemic, breaching health regulations—Starmer is under investigation by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards under two sections of the MPs’ rules of conduct.MPs are required to declare within 28 days earnings or gifts that may influence their judgment. Starmer was allegedly late in declaring gifts on several occasions, including sports game tickets and an oil painting from artist Tim Benson.

