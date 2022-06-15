https://sputniknews.com/20220615/bidens-summit-flop-reveals-the-vulnerability-of-empire-1096317817.html

Biden’s Summit Flop Reveals the Vulnerability of Empire

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Jalil Muntaqim, an activist, former political prisoner and Black Panther and author of ‘We Are Our Own Liberators’ to discuss the people’s senate, a project to set up an alternative to the undemocratic and white supremacist form of governance in the US today, how white supremacy has contributed to the genocide of Black and Brown people in the US and why an alternative to the US government is needed, why trying to work under the current system and the notions of “saving America” only serve to uphold white supremacy, and why a movement outside the systems of white supremacy, capitalism, and imperialism are necessary.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie discuss the anniversary of Paul Robeson’s testimony before the House Un-American Activities Committee and how it relates to issues of free speech and censorship today, especially for activists of color opposed to the actions of the US empire.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, the editor of TechforthePeople.org, co-host of the ReBoot podcast to discuss a new regulatory bill that would put cryptocurrency under the purview of a government office that would essentially allow the industry free rein, the destructive impact that the ongoing cryptocurrency crash is having on the economy as a result of its integration into investment portfolios, and the dangerous implications of Apple’s CarPlay dashboard touchscreen and why this doesn’t solve fundamental issues concerning distracted driving.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Netfa Freeman, Coordinating Committee member with the Black Alliance for Peace, organizer with Pan-African Community Action, and host of Voices with Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM to discuss Joe Biden’s latest flop that was the Summit of the Americas and why the US excluding Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua on grounds of democracy is ridiculous, a new report on complaints against DC police and their use of force against Black Washingtonians and what it reveals about the desperation of the system, and the continuing repression of activists by DC police and how COINTELPRO continues today.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

