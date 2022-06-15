https://sputniknews.com/20220615/biden-tells-zelensky-us-will-provide-another-1b-in-security-ukraine-assistance-1096350346.html

Biden Tells Zelensky US Will Provide Another $1b in Security Ukraine Assistance

Earlier in the day, media reports suggested that the US was due to announce a new military aid package for Ukraine that would include Harpoon missile... 15.06.2022, Sputnik International

US President Joe Biden informed his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky that Washington will provide an additional $1 billion in security assistance, which will include artillery and other weapons.Biden also revealed that Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin has been undertaking efforts in Brussels to "coordinate additional international support" for the Ukrainian military.

