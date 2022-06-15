https://sputniknews.com/20220615/biden-tells-zelensky-us-will-provide-another-1b-in-security-ukraine-assistance-1096350346.html
Biden Tells Zelensky US Will Provide Another $1b in Security Ukraine Assistance
Biden Tells Zelensky US Will Provide Another $1b in Security Ukraine Assistance
Earlier in the day, media reports suggested that the US was due to announce a new military aid package for Ukraine that would include Harpoon missile... 15.06.2022, Sputnik International
US President Joe Biden informed his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky that Washington will provide an additional $1 billion in security assistance, which will include artillery and other weapons.Biden also revealed that Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin has been undertaking efforts in Brussels to "coordinate additional international support" for the Ukrainian military.
Biden Tells Zelensky US Will Provide Another $1b in Security Ukraine Assistance
16:35 GMT 15.06.2022 (Updated: 16:49 GMT 15.06.2022)
Earlier in the day, media reports suggested that the US was due to announce a new military aid package for Ukraine that would include Harpoon missile launchers, Howitzers, HIMAR ammunition and artillery. Moscow has repeatedly warned western countries against supplying weapons to Kiev.
US President Joe Biden informed his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky that Washington will provide an additional $1 billion in security assistance, which will include artillery and other weapons.
"I informed President Zelenskyy that the United States is providing another $1 billion in security assistance for Ukraine, including additional artillery and coastal defense weapons, as well as ammunition for the artillery and advanced rocket systems that the Ukrainians need to support their defensive operations in the Donbas", POTUS said.
Biden also revealed that Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin has been undertaking efforts in Brussels to "coordinate additional international support" for the Ukrainian military.