Australian Energy Operator Announces Suspension of Wholesale National Electricity Market

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) on Wednesday announced the suspension of the National Electricity Market across Australia to... 15.06.2022

A predetermined electricity pricing schedule will be set for each region of Australia and companies will receive compensation for the suspension periods, according to the operator.According to AEMO, the suspension is temporary and as soon as conditions allow it, the operator will resume the work of the market under normal rules.The last time AEMO took control of electricity prices was in 2016 in the state of South Australia to restore the market after power cuts.

