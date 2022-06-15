https://sputniknews.com/20220615/all-generations-should-come-together-to-prevent-abuse-of-elders-ceo-helpage-india-1096321833.html

All Generations Should Come Together to Prevent Abuse of Elders: CEO Helpage India

All Generations Should Come Together to Prevent Abuse of Elders: CEO Helpage India

According to a report by Longitudinal Ageing Study in India (LASI), a national survey of scientific investigation of the health, economic, and social...

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is observed on 15 June. It was initiated by the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse in 2006 and was recognised by the UN General Assembly in 2011. This year's theme for World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is “Access to Justice”.Sputnik talked to Rohit Prasad, CEO of Helpage India, to understand the abuse faced by the elderly in India, the reasons behind it, and how it can be prevented.Helpage India is a non-profit organisation working with and for the disadvantaged elderly. It released a nationwide report, “Bridge The Gap – Understanding Elder Needs” on Tuesday.Sputnik: According to a WHO report, 1 in 6 senior citizens (people aged 60 years and above) have experienced abuse in one form or another over the past year. How do you view the situation in India? Are the numbers similar?Rohit Prasad: The WHO uses international benchmarks and every country reports elder abuse differently, whereas in India we record elders’ perception on abuse while making reports.In the last few years, we have noticed that now 60-70 per cent elders in India now perceive that abuse is happening around them. If we talk about the actual people who are abused, the number ranges from 5-15 per cent. In the studies, conducted by Helpage India, we have consistently seen that it ranges between 10-20 per cent whereas a study by Longitudinal Ageing Study in India (LASI) points out that it ranges around 5 per cent.What is more important than the numbers is the fact that elder abuse is the silent prevailing problem in the society. It is not reported. Many people who face abuse don't come forward. However, the situation is changing. Now people are acknowledging that they are being abused. So we can say that 10-15 per cent is the actual number of elder abuse in India.So, the number given by WHO is just one number? But if you put it in the context of the situation that different societies live in, the number may vary city-wise.Sputnik: What is the most common type of elder abuse and what reasons do you see behind it?Rohit Prasad:First, we should understand what elder abuse is. Basically, elder abuse is an action or inaction in the context of a relationship of trust and when the trust is broken it causes harm or distress to the elder.The types of elder abuse prevalent in the society are disrespect, verbal abuse, neglect, financial abuse and physical abuse.Disrespect is the biggest category of abuse which people mention. While it may seem the lighter version of the word but it can take on many forms including verbal abuse which impacts the elders psychologically, emotionally. It leaves a big scar on them.If we talk about neglect, it refers to not taking care of the elderly, not giving them food regularly or timely, not taking care of their medications, and a few more things. We have seen a steep rise in the numbers in this category during COVID because many families were stressed.Apart from the rise in the neglect category, we have also seen a rise in the numbers of physical abuse.The main reason behind elder abuse is the changing socio-economic situation of the society. Apart from this, another reason is change in values. This is the actual reason to worry about. As generations move forward and people tend to move to a faster pace of life, they start ignoring their core responsibilities. So, the values in terms of taking care of elders are not on the priority list. And this is leading to a lot of incidental abuse.Sputnik: There is a helpline where senior citizens can report crimes or abuse against them, but some reports suggest that most cases go unreported. Why?Rohit Prasad: There are a few reasons behind unreported cases of elder abuse. The major reason is the social fabric. The elder, typically, no matter how much the family or family members may be hurting them, likes to stay within the family. It becomes the anchor for them and they don’t want to leave it. They raise their voice when everything fails.Secondly, elderly people are not aware of options for redress. The most common option they are aware of is the police and they don’t want to go to the police stations, because they feel that a lot of questions might be asked. They approach senior citizen associations or NGOs but they don’t exercise the other options which are available, like through the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007 (MWPSC).Sputnik: How can elder abuse be prevented?Rohit Prasad: We have asked the elders this question while making our reports. There are three main areas that all of them specified.Almost 50 percent of them said sensitising the younger generation is one of the best ways to prevent elder abuse, because they want to live with their families. They are not open to options to stay outside the family.The second thing, which the elders have specified and is very important, is economic self-sufficiency. So if elderly people are financially dependent on the family, they are at higher risk of abuse. It is important that people who are not getting pensions or are poor should get an adequate pension and the government should focus on it. It's because a certain amount of money in their bank accounts changes their status. They start feeling empowered.Thirdly, the options for redress should be outlined in a much clearer way. This will not only result in better access to these options for elders; people living with the elders will also know that there are consequences if they don’t treat them well.Sputnik: Helpage India has been conducting detailed surveys to understand the growing abuse against elderly people in India. Have you observed a general trend in these abuses?Rohit Prasad: One thing which has been observed constantly is that there has been a general rise in the cases of abuse. The numbers may vary but even if you follow the cases being filed under the MWPSC Act, they are rising and this is a matter of great concern. It also reflects in which direction the society is heading.The second important change we have observed is that the property-related financial abuse is rising. To prevent financial abuse, we are encouraging the elders to make a will and not to give anything to their children or anyone in their lifetime. This also makes the elder financially self-dependent.However, I believe that a more in-depth study needs to be conducted, because our reports only scratch the surface of this issue.Sputnik: What initiatives have been made by Helpage India to prevent the abuse of elderly people?Rohti Prasad: Helpage India runs multiple programmes. We are a partner in Elderline (a helpline for senior citizens started by the Federal government). We are now in 8 out of 30 locations where Elderline is operative.Additionally, we run our own helpline in 25 cities in India. We started this helpline because we believe that we should listen to the elderly and we must be there for them.We have been running an inter-generational programme called Student Action for Value Education (SAVE) for the last many years. This is a school-based programme where we encourage students to understand ageing and foster a sense of respect and care for the elderly in them.At the same time, we have been advocating for awareness of the MWPSC Act throughout the country.These are a few initiatives which we have taken up. But elder abuse has a larger societal context so it requires efforts from the society too. All generations should come together to prevent elder abuse.

