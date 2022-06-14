https://sputniknews.com/20220614/white-house-spokeswoman-confirms-biden-plans-to-run-for-second-term-1096299955.html

White House Spokeswoman Confirms Biden Plans to Run for Second Term

The official assured that the administration is not focused on the age issue and the president’s priority is working for the benefit of American people and improving their lives.This statement came hot on the heels of a New York Times article which quoted David Axelrod, former chief strategist in the Obama administration, as saying that Biden's age "would be a major issue" if he does run for a second term. Jean-Pierre dubbed these comments "hearsay – it's fallacious".Other White House officials previously confirmed Biden's reelection bid, including former spokesperson Jen Psaki. In December, Biden told ABC in an interview that he will run for reelection in 2024 if he remains in good health. Biden added that the possible participation of former President Trump only increases the odds of his nomination.In April, The Hill reported that Biden told his predecessor, Barack Obama, that he will seek reelection in 2024, without specifying when the two had this conversation.

