‘Violent’ Disruption of California Library’s Drag Queen Story Hour Leaves Kids ‘Totally Freaked Out’

'Violent' Disruption of California Library's Drag Queen Story Hour Leaves Kids 'Totally Freaked Out'

A drag queen whose event was stormed over the weekend by right-wing activists is speaking out, calling on others to stand up to extremism.Dulce, an Ivy League-educated social worker, led a Drag Queen Story Hour at San Lorenzo library in California’s Alameda County on Saturday afternoon. The event was for preschool-age children and was being held in celebration of Pride Month as part of an international program. However, the event was soon stormed by between five and 10 men, who disrupted the event, hurling anti-LGBTQ slurs at Dulce, who library staff took to a rear part of the building for protection."They said ‘who brought the tr*nny.’ ‘It's a groomer.’ ‘It's a pedophile.’ ‘Why do you bring your kids to this event,’" Dulce said, adding that they made white power hand gestures.Library staff called the police, who escorted the men from the building.According to the Southern Poverty Law Center’s (SPLC) database on US extremist groups, the Proud Boys are “self-described ‘Western chauvinists’ who adamantly deny any connection to the racist ‘alt-right,” but whose “actions belie their disavowals of bigotry.” They were founded in 2016 by Vice Media co-founder Gavin McInnes and have become closely associated with former US President Donald Trump, including taking part in the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.The Drag Queen Story Hour program began in 2015 and has spread to more than a dozen libraries in the Bay Area, and is a frequent feature at the San Lorenzo library. While bigotry against the drag queens is not unknown, Dulce said this one “hit different” because of how intense it was and because of the group’s reputation for violence and advocacy of violence against the LGBTQ community.Two weeks earlier, the Twitter account “Libs of TikTok,” which often posts video clips, images, or links to LGBTQ people for purposes of directing right-wing harassment against them, put a spotlight on the San Lorenzo Drag Queen Story Hour.Fascists Arrested Outside Idaho Pride EventSeparately on Saturday, police in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, arrested 31 members of the far-right group Patriot Front after finding them in the back of a U-Haul van near an LGBTQ Pride event equipped with improvised body armor, including shin guards, shields, and helmets, as well as long metal poles and at least one smoke grenade.Like the Proud Boys, Patriot Front was a participant in the failed January 6 insurrection by Trump supporters who sought to overturn the results of the November 2020 election. An explicitly fascist organization, Patriot Front split from Vanguard America in the wake of the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017. It has largely focused since then on “flash mob”-style theatrics, such as when roughly 100 of their members marched in formation and body armor across the National Mall in December 2021 - again, utilizing a U-Haul truck to facilitate their quick entry and exit.Despite the arrest of the 31 Patriot Front members, several counter-protesters still rallied outside the Coeur d’Alene Pride event, heavily armed, and carrying a banner that read “groomers are not welcome in Idaho.”‘Groomer’ Label Part of LGBTQ Rights RollbackAccusations that LGBTQ people seek to prey on children have been used against the community for decades without foundation, but the most recent trend of labeling LGBTQ people and their allies as “groomers” began earlier this year when Christina Pushaw, a spokesperson for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, slapped the label on opponents of the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which banned teachers from instruction or discussion about LGBTQ topics with younger students.It has come as part of a nationwide movement to roll back LGBTQ rights in the United States, with hundreds of bills being introduced in US state legislatures just since the start of 2022. Many of them target transgender people and especially trans children, including banning trans girls and women from competing in girls and women’s sports and from using women’s restrooms and locker rooms, and banning trans children from receiving gender-affirming medical care.In Texas, the Republican-dominated government has attempted to take trans children from their parents on accusations of child abuse if the parents affirm their child’s gender identity - a situation being fought out in the courts but which is now known to have caused several trans children to attempt suicide.

