https://sputniknews.com/20220614/us-state-of-montana-declares-disaster-amid-yellowstone-park-flooding-1096315814.html

US State of Montana Declares Disaster Amid Yellowstone Park Flooding

US State of Montana Declares Disaster Amid Yellowstone Park Flooding

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US state of Montana has declared a statewide disaster in response to severe flooding in areas that include the Yellowstone National... 14.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-14T18:29+0000

2022-06-14T18:29+0000

2022-06-14T18:29+0000

us

yellowstone national park

flooding

disaster

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107192/71/1071927156_0:112:1920:1192_1920x0_80_0_0_da654a14a579662a8490b90d9b7abe2d.jpg

“I have declared a statewide disaster due to flooding to help impacted communities get back on their feet as soon as possible,” Gianforte said via Twitter.On Monday, the National Park Service said in a statement that the Yellowstone National Park closed all inbound traffic through its five entrances due to heavy flooding, rockslides, mudslides and other hazardous conditions on the roadways there. There are power outs in multiple areas of the park, the statement said.Communities in the northern parts of the park, such as the town of Gardiner, were completely cut off as a result of the flooding, the statement added.Montana and the state of Wyoming will work with Yellowstone’s gateway communities to assess the impacts and provide support to residents, according to the statement.

yellowstone national park

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, yellowstone national park, flooding, disaster