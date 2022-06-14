https://sputniknews.com/20220614/us-expands-probe-into-trump-media-merger-as-netizens-accuse-truth-social-of-censorship-1096292070.html

US Expands Probe Into Trump Media Merger as Netizens Accuse ‘Truth Social’ of Censorship

US Expands Probe Into Trump Media Merger as Netizens Accuse ‘Truth Social’ of Censorship

A planned merger between Digital World Acquisition Corp. and Trump Media & Technology Group has been under SEC investigation since late 2021. As financial... 14.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-14T01:13+0000

2022-06-14T01:13+0000

2022-06-14T01:13+0000

donald trump

sec

merger

acquisition

us

financial regulator

social media

us stocks

nasdaq

trump media & technology group

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1c/1095121832_0:66:960:606_1920x0_80_0_0_cb8dd3912bfdeef47923da96e2d58456.jpg

Blank check company Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC) revealed on Monday that regulators are seeking additional information in the SEC probe on the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) buying Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the company behind former US President Donald Trump’s social media platform ‘Truth Social.’The expanded scope appears to be a hard look into the relationship DWAC may have had with the former US president and his media company prior to the decision for the merger, which must be between two separate entities and could not be coordinated before the SPAC goes public.The extent of Trump’s communications and relationship with DWAC were brought into question not long after the New York Times reported in October that Patrick Orlando, chief executive officer of DWAC, met with Trump representatives and discussed his media plan as early as April.A TMTG spokesperson denied the claim and said Orlando had discussions regarding a separate partnership between Trump and another SPAC that he presides over.Investigators previously sought a range of information from DWAC, including information on company leadership, investors, and other communications. At the time, DWAC claimed accounting delays were behind its delayed issuances to regulators.The SEC is specifically seeking financial information included in the company’s “registration statement.” The subsequent examination “could materially delay, materially impede, or prevent the consummation of the Business Combination,” the filing states.As DWAC struggles to maintain in Nasdaq, Truth Social’s moderation, or “censorship” has remained a point of contention since the fledgling social media platform launched several months ago. In recent days, several users of the app claimed their accounts were permanently suspended after posting about the House’s public hearings on the January 6 insurrection.Other netizens claimed they were suspended after posting clips from the prime-time hearing. One man even said he was given the boot after stating that then Democratic challenger Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election.Per the terms of service, Truth Social reserves the right to “in our sole discretion and without notice or liability, deny access to and use of the service (including blocking certain IP addresses) to any person for any reason or for no reason.”While Trump seemed skeptical of the app and the lack of new users signing up, the former US president has been active on the platform since last month. In a recent post, 45 took aim at former presidential adviser Ivanka Trump, his eldest daughter, over her decision to testify.Trump currently has more than 3.25 million followers on the app.

https://sputniknews.com/20220405/all-bets-are-off-conservative-tech-execs-jump-ship-as-trumps-truth-social-tanks--1094485855.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

donald trump, sec, merger, acquisition, us, financial regulator, social media, us stocks, nasdaq, trump media & technology group, investors, disclosure