US Air Force: Airmen Not at Fault for Deaths of Afghans Who Fell Off C-17 During Kabul Evacuation

2022-06-14T04:10+0000

2022-06-14T04:10+0000

2022-06-14T04:13+0000

US airmen tasked with the rushed evacuation from Afghanistan last August were acting “in compliance with applicable rules of engagement” and are not responsible for the tragic deaths associated with the operation, the US Air Force concluded in a Monday release, citing two monthslong probes on the matter.Qatar authorities declined to investigate further after the incident was reviewed by the Air Force’s Office of Special Investigations.The US airmen aboard the C-17 on August 16 have returned to duty after “seeking appropriate care and services to help cope with any trauma from this unprecedented experience,” noted the USAF spokesperson.Despite multiple probes into the deaths, it remains unclear how many individuals died in association with the evacuation of some 125,000 individuals.Afghan media identified two of the fatal fall victims as 24-year-old dentist Fida Mohammad and Safiullah Hotak, a young man. The proximity of their bodies led many to believe they clung to each other in their last moments.Zaki Anwari, a 17-year-old on Afghanistan’s national football team, was crushed under the wheel of a C-17 after getting knocked off balance on the tarmac.The Air Force announced its review into the deaths not long after the C-17 crew discovered human body parts within the wheel well after landing at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. According to the service, the aircraft was impounded and inspected amid the probes and has since been processed and documented.* The Taliban is an organization sanctioned by the United Nations for terrorist activities.

