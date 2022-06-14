Trump Blasts January 6 Probe as Attempt to Keep Him From Seeking Reelection in 2024
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the National Rifle Association (NRA) annual convention at the George R. Brown Convention Center on May 27, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump said in a statement that the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot is an attempt to keep him from running for president in 2024.
"This is merely an attempt to stop a man that is leading in every poll, against both Republicans and Democrats by wide margins, from running again for the Presidency," Trump said in a 12-page statement on Monday.
"The reason I am leading in the polls is because Democrats have caused record inflation, sky high gas prices, energy dependence on our adversaries, the education system is in crisis, illegal aliens are invading our border, the supply chain has crippled our way of life, parents can’t get baby formula, mandates have crippled businesses, and our way of life has been crushed by government regulations."
The January 6 committee is a desperate attempt by Democrats to change the narrative of a failing nation and they are hoping the seven hearings held this month and the probe's findings will somehow alter their failing prospects, Trump said.
Trump pointed out that Democrats tried to bring him down with the Russia investigation that found no collusion between the Kremlin and Trump campaign in the 2020 election, but now they're attempting to do it again.
"As President, I suffered years of vicious lies, scandals, and innuendo concerning a fake and contrived narrative of Russia, Russia, Russia," Trump said. "The entire Russia Hoax was a concoction made up by Hillary Clinton and the Democrat Party. It was used as an excuse for her loss, but endured throughout my entire Administration. It was a fake and fraudulent narrative, and now they’re trying to do it again."
Moreover, Trump said the riot at the US Capitol was an attempt by Americans to hold officials accountable for alleged criminal activity in the 2020 presidential election.
Trump further said the United States is being destroyed and in a nosedive, and Democrats know that he would correct all of this, but they are doing everything in their power to stop him. Trump added that he and his supporters cannot be stopped and that they have to save America.
In addition, Trump called for the US government to prosecute Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg for allegedly violating US election laws. US election law prevent individuals from donating more than $5,000 but Zuckerberg donated $419 million, Trump said.