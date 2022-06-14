https://sputniknews.com/20220614/trump-blasts-january-6-probe-as-attempt-to-keep-him-from-seeking-reelection-in-2024-1096290985.html

Trump Blasts January 6 Probe as Attempt to Keep Him From Seeking Reelection in 2024

"This is merely an attempt to stop a man that is leading in every poll, against both Republicans and Democrats by wide margins, from running again for the Presidency," Trump said in a 12-page statement on Monday. The January 6 committee is a desperate attempt by Democrats to change the narrative of a failing nation and they are hoping the seven hearings held this month and the probe's findings will somehow alter their failing prospects, Trump said.Trump pointed out that Democrats tried to bring him down with the Russia investigation that found no collusion between the Kremlin and Trump campaign in the 2020 election, but now they're attempting to do it again.Moreover, Trump said the riot at the US Capitol was an attempt by Americans to hold officials accountable for alleged criminal activity in the 2020 presidential election.Trump further said the United States is being destroyed and in a nosedive, and Democrats know that he would correct all of this, but they are doing everything in their power to stop him. Trump added that he and his supporters cannot be stopped and that they have to save America.In addition, Trump called for the US government to prosecute Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg for allegedly violating US election laws. US election law prevent individuals from donating more than $5,000 but Zuckerberg donated $419 million, Trump said.

