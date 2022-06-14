https://sputniknews.com/20220614/the-radical-history-of-pride-provides-lessons-for-solidarity-1096287694.html
The Radical History of Pride Provides Lessons for Solidarity
The Radical History of Pride Provides Lessons for Solidarity
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Albert Saint Jean, community organizer and immigration advocate to discuss the Biden administration’s record deportation and expulsion of Haitian migrants in the month of May and the disproportionate use of expulsion on Haitian migrants despite the small component they compose of overall migrants coming to the US, how the Biden administration’s continued deportations of Hatian migrants and foreign policy toward Haiti reveal Biden’s insincerity in his past comments criticizing the Trump administration’s migration policy, and the impact that these mass deportations are having on Haitians who are already in the US economically and politically.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Seyed Mohammad Marandi, Professor of English Literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran to discuss the International Atomic Energy Agency’s recent vote to censure Iran over allegations of Iran not cooperating with the IAEA, how this incident reveals the IAEA’s partnership with western powers interested in forcing Iran to submit to western demands that have stalled negotiations over the Iran nuclear deal, the visit by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi’s visit to Israel despite Israel’s involvement in targeting Iranian citizens and sabotage of negotiations, and how the Biden administration’s extreme demands in negotiations over the Iran nuclear deal exposes the administration’s insincerity and weakness.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dan Kovalik, author of “No More War: How the West Violates International Law by Using 'Humanitarian' Intervention to Advance Economic and Strategic Interests” to discuss the ongoing illegal US prosecution of Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab, new revelations from Mark Esper detailing that the Trump administration recognized Saab as a diplomat and moved to arrest him anyway in violation of international law, and the Biden administration’s continued support for hybrid warfare against Venezuela and continued involvement in the prosecution of Alex Saab.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Eleanor Goldfield, a creative activist, journalist, co-host of Project Censored, and the filmmaker behind the documentary “Hard Road of Hope” to discuss the corporatization of pride celebrations as the onslaught of attacks against the transgender community continue and how that corporatization obfuscates the revolutionary history of resistance against LGBTQ oppession, the importance of solidarity among poor and working people as attacks against LGBTQ people continue and the capitalist system continues its war against all poor and working people, and Sweden’s continued attempts to join NATO and how that campaign clashes with Sweden’s social democratic PR campaign.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Albert Saint Jean, community organizer and immigration advocate to discuss the Biden administration’s record deportation and expulsion of Haitian migrants in the month of May and the disproportionate use of expulsion on Haitian migrants despite the small component they compose of overall migrants coming to the US, how the Biden administration’s continued deportations of Hatian migrants and foreign policy toward Haiti reveal Biden’s insincerity in his past comments criticizing the Trump administration’s migration policy, and the impact that these mass deportations are having on Haitians who are already in the US economically and politically.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Seyed Mohammad Marandi, Professor of English Literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran to discuss the International Atomic Energy Agency’s recent vote to censure Iran over allegations of Iran not cooperating with the IAEA, how this incident reveals the IAEA’s partnership with western powers interested in forcing Iran to submit to western demands that have stalled negotiations over the Iran nuclear deal, the visit by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi’s visit to Israel despite Israel’s involvement in targeting Iranian citizens and sabotage of negotiations, and how the Biden administration’s extreme demands in negotiations over the Iran nuclear deal exposes the administration’s insincerity and weakness.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dan Kovalik, author of “No More War: How the West Violates International Law by Using 'Humanitarian' Intervention to Advance Economic and Strategic Interests” to discuss the ongoing illegal US prosecution of Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab, new revelations from Mark Esper detailing that the Trump administration recognized Saab as a diplomat and moved to arrest him anyway in violation of international law, and the Biden administration’s continued support for hybrid warfare against Venezuela and continued involvement in the prosecution of Alex Saab.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Eleanor Goldfield, a creative activist, journalist, co-host of Project Censored, and the filmmaker behind the documentary “Hard Road of Hope” to discuss the corporatization of pride celebrations as the onslaught of attacks against the transgender community continue and how that corporatization obfuscates the revolutionary history of resistance against LGBTQ oppession, the importance of solidarity among poor and working people as attacks against LGBTQ people continue and the capitalist system continues its war against all poor and working people, and Sweden’s continued attempts to join NATO and how that campaign clashes with Sweden’s social democratic PR campaign.
